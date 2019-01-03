First meeting of 2019 features three-year-olds

The Tamworth Harness Racing Club is wasting no time in kicking into the New Year with a Twilight harness meeting set down for this Sunday evening.
The meeting will feature Heats of the Pit Express Star Maker for three-year-olds. The $15,000 final will be staged at the Sunday, January 20 meeting.
Let’s start marking those calendars with the following meetings also to be contested in January as part of the January Racing Carnival at Tamworth. Wednesday night, January 16 will see the The Pub Group $10,000 Gold Nugget race.
Sunday, January 20 is another Twilight meeting and will see heats of the Golden Guitar conducted, and the grand final meeting on Thursday night, January 24 will include the running of the Hygain $25,000 Listed Classic Golden Guitar final as well as the Garrard’s Tamworth City Cup.
The Tamworth HRC is moving forward in a most positive fashion so don’t miss any of the action.
There has also been a little bit of history created with the board of the Tamworth HRC recently announced.
For the first time in the club’s history, it has two females heading it up, with myself taking on my second term as chairperson, while Joyce Walsh has been named deputy chair. Joyce has been on the THRC board for several years, with some very positive input.
Completing the board is Graham Moon, Nicholas Walsh and Scotty Jon Welsh. All are leading the club forward in a very positive manner.
THE 56th running of the Maitland Inter City Pace was won by Persimmon, with Chris Geary in the bike. The Courage Under Fire gelding is trained by Mr Inter himself, Kevin Pizzuto. Pizzuto also trained Tiger Tara, who took out the Inter Dominion final a couple of weeks earlier.
It was good to see that Tamworth pacer Bassey was in the thick of things in the Inter City Pace final, finishing seventh. It was a good training effort by Tamworth trainer Sam Ison, who engaged Richard Williams to take the reins.
TAMWORTH reinswoman Madi Young also notched up some kilometres over the break. Young left the Dubbo HRC Boxing Day night meeting with two wins and two seconds.
Madi had a win for the Rod Lemon stables, with Alabama Ace, and a second with Alabama Tyson.
Madi drove Playing Arkabella to a win and Colonel Joy to a second placing earlier in the meeting, with both pacers trained by her stepfather, Greg Coney.
LOLA Weidemann trained and drove the last winner for 2018 at Tamworth, with Prettycompact, so let’s see who rocks home the first winner for 2019 on Sunday evening.