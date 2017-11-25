Tanaka Eagle brings back memories

Reg Phillips and his rank outsider Tanaka Eagle, will take on the Inter Dominion.

His name is Tanaka Eagle but the bargain-buy pacer will be more like British skiing icon “Eddie the Eagle” in one of the world’s richest harness racing events starting at Gloucester Park.

Like the skier Michael Edwards, who finished last in the 1988 Winter Olympics, Tanaka Eagle is given no hope of winning the Inter Dominion championship. The seven-year-old gelding, who initially cost Reg Phillips $2500 for a half-share, is a 500-1 shot to win the series, which features New Zealand superstar Lazarus — a winner of nearly $2.5 million in prizemoney.

But racing history is littered with fairytales about horses and their handlers, so try telling his Aussie owner, who later paid another $5000 to own the horse in full, that his equine mate is just making up the numbers.

“He’s my superannuation, mate,” Phillips said in a Byford backyard filled with chooks, old car wrecks, harness-racing carts, Tanaka Eagle, who has won more than $175,000 in prizemoney, and a stablemate with only one eye.

“I had no superannuation so I thought if I could jag a horse that’s got a bit of ability, that would give me some bloody super. And that’s what’s happened.”

Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards captured hearts at the 1988 Winter Olympics...now Reg Edwards hopes Tanaka Eagle can do the same. Picture: Getty Images

Phillips drove his first pacing winner at Bunbury in 1980 and has had to wait another 37 years to live out his Inter Dominion dream. He has only two horses in work, making it even more remarkable that one of them is competing for WA’s richest horseracing prize — a grand final on December 8 worth $1.1 million.

It will be a high point in a varied life that has taken Phillips all over Australia.

“Mate, I’ve done everything,” the grandfather of five said. “I’ve been a truck driver, a taxi driver, a travelling salesman, I’ve had me own wholesale business. I’ve been a showman at the royal shows and just about done every show from Sydney to Cairns and all that. “We were selling pop-guns and caps and hats and dolls ... I’ve done a bit.”

Phillips gave up race driving four years ago, worried that his ageing body could no longer handle the spills that have dotted his career. He was once even trampled in Kalgoorlie by a horse being driven by his son Graham.

“You can’t hit the deck at my age and get up and walk away,” he said. “Throughout my career I’ve just about broken every bone in my body.”

Phillips has built a love for the trots from 14 years of age when he would jump the fence at Gloucester Park to sneak in and watch the racing. He has only backed his beloved pacer three times — twice when he lost and has had only 30 places for one of his 18 career wins.

But despite his many doubters, he promised Tanaka Eagle would make his presence felt in a series traditionally known as one of great champions.

“We’ll be handle-bars down, mate,” he said.

“He means everything, he’ll probably be my last horse and this will be my last yahoo. I probably shouldn’t be doing it, but it gives me something to get out of bed for in the mornings.

“Twelve months ago, if you fired him out of a cannon he wouldn’t have run a 27 (second) quarter, but this year he has. He’s stepped up and now it’s just a matter of whether he’s going to step up that next bit.

“He might just stir them up in a couple of races. I can’t have him any fitter than what he is and he’s a 100 per cent trier.

“I was third emergency, then the scratchings happened and the rest is history.”

Phillips likened Tanaka Eagle to a retired horse called Emma who returned to the track in the 1952 movie Ma and Pa Kettle at the Fair. He said he would celebrate by wearing a new blue-and-white suit and would also bring a new set of colours for driver Colin Brown to wear.

By Steve Butler

Reprinted with permission of The West Australian