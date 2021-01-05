Tappy chats with the voice of the trots

Great to catch up with one of Australia’s most popular race callers. Danny made his mark as a gallops’ caller early in his career but decided to accept an offer from Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) in 1996. Trotting is the richer for that decision. He begins by explaining the origins of his surname.

Danny recalls the heady days of his childhood when he would go to the track with his father Richard. He was greatly influenced by the sound of the race call.

He tells the story of the freak opportunity that landed in his lap at age eight, and the wonderful journey that was to follow. It sounds like fiction but it’s true!

Danny remembers the day he called a budding superstar at the Berrigan races and the endless practice hours that followed in Melbourne as he honed his craft.

The popular broadcaster looks back on the priceless opportunity he received with Network Ten and the media legend with whom he shared race calling duties.

Danny reflects on some of his 13 Melbourne Cup calls for the network, and the tempting offer from Harness Racing Victoria which decided his long term future.

He acknowledges the support of fellow harness racing commentators, and pays a special tribute to the legendary harness driver Gavin Lang who passed away earlier this year.

Dan talks about the reputation he inherited when he called the race in Melbourne which saw champion Courage Under Fire thwarted by Kyema Kid as he attempted 25 straight wins.

He looks back on the privilege of part owning the great trotter Waihemo Hanger which he raced with prominent owner and syndicator Terry Henderson.

Dan talks of his busy radio schedule with Melbourne station RSN. He takes part in four programmes and enjoys every one of them.

He was only 18 when he got to call the 1987 Caulfield Cup for Channel 10. That call remains one of his favourites. He explains why!

See below for link to John Tapp's chat with Dan Mielicki. For more wonderful John Tapp racing podcasts, head to Tappy's website.