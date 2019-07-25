Tardina Stud tops inaugural gavelhouse.com auction

Tardina Stud’s two-year-old daughter of Majestic Son in Maggie May topped the inaugural gavelhouse.com Standardbred online auction on Wednesday night, fetching $16,000.

Tony Parker was more than happy with the result and can see where the new way of trading will fit into their already successful breeding and racing operation

“We entered two two-year-olds and three broodmares and it was a great experience,”

“Four out of the five sold and it’s handy to be able to move horses on relatively seamlessly on a monthly basis.”

With vendors able to set the reserve and starting prices of their Lots, Parker opted to use the minimum starting bid of $200 and then had relatively low reserves of $500 on most of their horses, a ploy that garnered plenty of early interest in enquiries and bidding.

gavelhouse.com Standardbred representative Cam Bray was heartened by the early uptake for the new concept

“We know there were plenty of people who just wanted to sit back and watch how this first sale played out so we are very grateful to everyone who got involved and are looking forward to the next one.”

Follow the link for the full set of results including passed in Lots.

Should you be interested in any passed in Lots contact gavelhouse.com Standardbred representative Cam Bray via +6421737199.

Entries for the next monthly auction are open now and close on Wednesday 21 August.

A standard entry fee is just $125 + GST while a featured listing is $200 + GST. Future Standardbred auction dates.