Day At The Track

Tardina Stud tops inaugural gavelhouse.com auction

03:40 PM 25 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Maggie May,Harness racing
Maggie May

Tardina Stud’s two-year-old daughter of Majestic Son in Maggie May topped the inaugural gavelhouse.com Standardbred online auction on Wednesday night, fetching $16,000.

Tony Parker was more than happy with the result and can see where the new way of trading will fit into their already successful breeding and racing operation

“We entered two two-year-olds and three broodmares and it was a great experience,”

“Four out of the five sold and it’s handy to be able to move horses on relatively seamlessly on a monthly basis.”

With vendors able to set the reserve and starting prices of their Lots, Parker opted to use the minimum starting bid of $200 and then had relatively low reserves of $500 on most of their horses, a ploy that garnered plenty of early interest in enquiries and bidding.

gavelhouse.com Standardbred representative Cam Bray was heartened by the early uptake for the new concept

“We know there were plenty of people who just wanted to sit back and watch how this first sale played out so we are very grateful to everyone who got involved and are looking forward to the next one.”

Follow the link for the full set of results including passed in Lots.

Should you be interested in any passed in Lots contact gavelhouse.com Standardbred representative Cam Bray via +6421737199.

Entries for the next monthly auction are open now and close on Wednesday 21 August.

A standard entry fee is just $125 + GST while a featured listing is $200 + GST. Future Standardbred auction dates.

 

Haylie Martin

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Grand Swan remains perfect in Sires Stakes action
25-Jul-2019 15:07 PM NZST
Iamnotlefthanded wins co-feature
25-Jul-2019 15:07 PM NZST
Love A Good Story remains unbeaten in NYSS
25-Jul-2019 13:07 PM NZST
EZ Passer springs 10-1 upset in feature
25-Jul-2019 09:07 AM NZST
Bakersfield wins feature pace
25-Jul-2019 09:07 AM NZST
Sardella, Demsky, Gesek highlight Post Time
25-Jul-2019 08:07 AM NZST
Live schedule altered
25-Jul-2019 07:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News