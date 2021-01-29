Tasmanian star chasing start in $500,000 feature

Longford harness racing trainer Todd Rattray is sweating on a run for star Tasmanian pacer Ignatius in the $500,000 A G Hunter Cup at Melton on Saturday week.
"There's another race on the same program that he could run in but if he misses out on the Hunter Cup he may go straight to Sydney," the trainer said.
He's shown at his past two starts that he's nearly back to his best.Trainer Todd Rattray on Ignatius
There are 21 entries for the Hunter Cup, which is restricted to 12 runners, and the final field will be selected on Sunday just before the barrier draw.
If tab.com.au price assessors are on the ball, Ignatius should sneak in. He is equal ninth in the order of betting at $34.
Lochinvar Art ($1.70) and King Of Swing ($3) dominate the market.
"It might be against him that he's been racing in Tasmania but he's shown at his past two starts that he's nearly back to his best," Rattray said.
"I think he can improve a bit more but he'll need to because it (Hunter Cup) will be a hot field - if he gets in, I just hope he can keep up."
Ignatius came down with a cold after finishing fourth in the Golden Apple at Mowbray in mid-December and had a week off.
He returned to score a dominant win over Ryley Major in the Toreace Mile in Hobart on Monday night going 1:54.7.
"That was a good win - he felt really good and I never had to pull the plugs or blinds," Rattray said.
KADAR 'IMPROVED' FOR HOLGATE FINAL
Todd Rattray will have only two runners this weekend but one of them could win the $12,000 Harry Holgate Memorial at Mowbray on Friday night.
Kadar was narrowly beaten by outsider Postal Run in his heat at his first run for a month.
"I didn't think he was quite right the other night," Rattray said.
"He had missed a couple of runs leading up to the race but he should be right now hopefully."
Kadar drew outside the front row last Sunday night and Rattray went back at the start to settle last.
He circled the field to hit the front at the 150m but Postal Run, who had tracked him into the race, grabbed him in the last few strides.
The final looks a very competitive race so he will need a little luck from the second row but he should go close if he gets it.
Rockandahardplace and Kivik are likely to battle him for favouritism while Roosevelt, El Jays Blu, Rock The Casbolt and Machbev look each-way chances.
NEW DRIVER FOR BURNIE CUP HOPE
Trainer Mark Yole has been forced to find a new driver for the in-form Tisu Spirit in Sunday's $12,000 Burnie Cup.
Yole was suspended for six meetings at Mowbray last Sunday night for causing interference that led to a two-horse fall.
He has booked Natalee Emery to drive Tisu Spirit who is coming off a win in the North Eastern Pacing Cup at Carrick and a game third to Ryley Major and Lip Reader in the Devonport Cup.
The gelding has drawn inside the 10m line but is a quick beginner and, if the gaps open, may be able to take up a forward position.
Mister Gently and Bettabrown Tiger hold the key to the race. Both boast 50 per cent winning strike-rates but are returning from spells.
Greg Mansfield