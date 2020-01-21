Day At The Track

Tattersalls’ Winter Mixed Sale Today

04:27 AM 21 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tattersalls Meadowlands Sale
Tattersalls Meadowlands Sale

The Tattersalls Sales Company’s 2020 Winter Mixed Sale is taking place today (Monday, Jan. 20) in the race paddock at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The harness racing sale is scheduled to get underway at 12:00 noon (ET).

More than 130 lots are scheduled to go under the auctioneer’s hammer, including more than 100 racehorses.

“Not only are we very pleased with the overall quality, but like so many of our sales, a large number of these horses are currently racing with success and ready to go,” sale manager David Reid has said.

For complete information and resources, visit tattersallsredmile.com.

• Live Sale Video

The Tattersalls Sales Co.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tattersalls’ Winter Mixed Sale Today
21-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
Nine qualify for Claim To Fame Final
20-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
OHHA names Horse of the Year
20-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Dunn makes right choice in Preferred Pace
19-Jan-2020 12:01 PM NZDT
$40,000 Open Trot to Swansea
19-Jan-2020 12:01 PM NZDT
Four straight scores for Windsong Leo
19-Jan-2020 10:01 AM NZDT
Pennsylvania Fair Circuit Banquet held
19-Jan-2020 10:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News