Tattersalls’ Winter Mixed Sale Today

The Tattersalls Sales Company’s 2020 Winter Mixed Sale is taking place today (Monday, Jan. 20) in the race paddock at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The harness racing sale is scheduled to get underway at 12:00 noon (ET).

More than 130 lots are scheduled to go under the auctioneer’s hammer, including more than 100 racehorses.

“Not only are we very pleased with the overall quality, but like so many of our sales, a large number of these horses are currently racing with success and ready to go,” sale manager David Reid has said.

For complete information and resources, visit tattersallsredmile.com.

