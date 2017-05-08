$165,000 tops Tattersalls Sale

Rock N' Roll World was the top seller at Sunday's Tattersalls Spring Mixed Sale at the Meadowlands, going for $165,000 to Thomas Pollack. The harness racing 5-year-old pacing stallion has won 15 of 63 lifetime races and earned $572,660. He headed to the auction off three consecutive victories, including Saturday at the Big M.

A son of 2005 Horse of the Year Rocknroll Hanover out of the multiple Dan Patch Award-winning Worldy Beauty, Rock N' Roll World is a full brother to stakes-winner World Of Rocknroll.

Rock N' Roll World's top wins to date came in the consolation division of the 2015 Adios and a division of the 2014 Tompkins-Geers. He was second in the 2014 Sheppard and third in the 2015 Rooney and Tattersalls paces. He also finished third in the 2016 Graduate Series final.

"I flew out here from Pennsylvania, so I had to do something," Pollack said with a laugh. "I'm just trying to buy good horses, and it's been my M.O. not to be afraid to buy higher end conditioned horses. This is a little more than the normal spend, but he has some chances to make good money.

"He's staked to a lot of stuff and he seems like a solid horse. Hopefully he can get some chunks in the stakes and he's also a well-bred horse so he should have additional value down the road."

Pollack said Rock N' Roll World is staked to a number of events for older male pacers, including the Breeders Crown, Ben Franklin, Canadian Pacing Derby, William Haughton Memorial, and Jim Ewart Memorial. He will send the horse to trainer Jeff Cullipher in Indiana.

Rock N' Roll World was one of 15 horses in the sale from the stable of trainer Ron Burke. Pollack has enjoyed recent success buying Burke pupils. In 2016 he purchased female pacer Medusa for $65,000 at the Tattersalls January Select Mixed Sale from the Burke Brigade. Since then, Medusa has earned $361,954. She finished second in the Blue Chip Matchmaker Series final last month and races Monday in the $100,000 Noble Memorial at Miami Valley Raceway.

Preferred Equine was the consignor of Rock N' Roll World.

The second-highest seller was Blaise MM Hanover, to Allard Racing, for $80,000. The 4-year-old gelded pacer has won eight of 28 career races and earned $138,854. The son of Bettor's Delight -BJ's Squall was owned previously by Casie Coleman's West Wins Stable and raced for trainers Coleman and Andrew Harris.

Preferred Equine consigned the gelding.

Jeff Gregory signed the ticket for the day's third-highest priced horse, 5-year-old trotting stallion Macho Mass, for $62,000. Macho Mass has won six of 39 career races and earned $74,791. He was bred and owned by David Goodrow Stable. The son of Muscle Mass -Prenup has done his most successful work on half-mile tracks, winning four of 11 starts while finishing worse than third only once.

Macho Mass was consigned by Northwood Bloodstock.

