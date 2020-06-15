He’s Watching colt on target for $1m Cup

The brilliant He’s Watching colt Tattoo Artist showed he was on target for a tilt at the $1 million North America Cup in August with a harness racing runaway win at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday night (June 13).

The colt scored by sixth lengths under a hold in a career best 1:50.

The win increased his stake tally to $254,325.

Meanwhile, Barrage Hanover, a three-year-old half-brother to He’s Watching , won in 1:51.2 at his second start at The Meadowlands on Saturday

He’s Watching also landed a winning double at Kawartha Downs, Canada on the same day with the three-year-olds Happy Looker (1:57) and Private Scott (1:58.4).

Closer to home, Watchmylips, a three-year-old gelding by He’s Watching , made it three wins from five starts at Hobart on Sunday night (June 14).

He’s Watching , a 1:46.8 $1.1 million winning son of American Ideal , is now standing at Tipperary Equine stud, Young (NSW), of Luke Primmer.

Tattoo Artist

Peter Wharton