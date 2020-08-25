Day At The Track

Tattoo Artist on North America Cup trail

04:07 AM 25 Aug 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tattoo Artist,Harness racing
Tattoo Artist
New Image Media

Brilliant He’s Watching colt Tattoo Artist, the winner of three $100,000 Ontario Sire Stakes Gold Finals this year, is among the leading fancies for the harness racing $1 million Pepsi North America Cup to be run at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday (August 29).

The joint leader in the OSS pointscore standings, Tattoo Artist has won five of his seven starts this year for $139,345 in stakes and with a mark of 1:48.4 is the fastest pacer in Canada in 2020.

He’s Watching is enjoying a boom season with his three-year-olds in North America. From a foal crop of 77, he has had 56 starters and they have amassed almost $500,000 in stakes.

Leading the vanguard for He’s Watching last weekend was the New Zealand-bred three-year-old gelding Pocket Watch, who led from end to end in 1:53 at Harrah’s Philadelphia at his American debut.

Other recent He’s Watching winners in North America have been Dontblvmejustwatch (1:54.2), Retour Au Jeu (1:55.8), Gucci Eyepatch (1:58.4) and Panerai (1:59.8).

On the home front, Lester became He’s Watching’s seventh individual two-year-old winner at Shepparton. Of He’s Watching’s first Australian crop of 57 foals, 18 have been winners – an impressive 32 percent strike rate.

He’s Watching is standing this season at Luke Primmer’s Tipperary Equine stud, Young (NSW).

Peter Wharton

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Remembering Thisbigdogwilfight
25-Aug-2020 05:08 AM NZST
Tahnee Camilleri trainee fulfilling potential
25-Aug-2020 02:08 AM NZST
Live stream racing from Allen County Fairgrounds
25-Aug-2020 01:08 AM NZST
Teachmehowtotory takes feature
24-Aug-2020 17:08 PM NZST
Top horses give Night Of Champions preview
24-Aug-2020 14:08 PM NZST
Captain Corey remains undefeated
24-Aug-2020 12:08 PM NZST
Burke triples on Sunday at Harrah's
24-Aug-2020 12:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News