Tattoo could honor record-breaking closing day

Looking to show support for grassroots Canadian harness racing? Pledge to wager on the season's final day of live racing at Miami Fair, Manitoba!

Local fans have been able to attend the races safely during summer 2020 at Miami, where all of the provincial fair dates were moved during the COVID_19-impacted season. They have been able to bet on track, while people outside the region are able to place their bets on Horseplayer Interactive (HPI) in most markets across Canada.

Handicappers/bettors in the USHWA Canada chapter had been helping Miami gain some added publicity this summer, writing articles and doing public handicapping. Track announcer Trey Colbeck was an enthusiastic and helpful collaborator with Canadian members of the sport's oldest organization for media professionals, so USHWA Canadians Garnet Barnsdale (Chapter President) and Melissa Keith (past Chapter President) each pledged to dedicate $100 to wagering on Miami's 8-race closing day card this Saturday, September 12.

Colbeck says the top 2020 handle at Miami is $12,715 to date, and he is promoting #MiamiMadness as a day when friends and fans can help send the handle over the top. He's pledged to wager himself, and has attracted betting commitments from university friends who might not ordinarily wager on the horses at all.

And the racecaller/lifetime harness racing fan makes another pledge: "#MiamiMadness is the quest to break our current season handle record of $1275, but I know the harness racing community is better then that! So I'm going to raise the stakes. If Miami Fair's handle hits $15000, I'll get a horseshoe tattoo! AND if we can really blow it up and hit $25000, I personally will get #MiamiMadness tattooed on me. I really think we can do this! LETS GO!"

#MiamiMadness isn't a fundraiser, a charity, or a handicapping contest--although Trey invites bettors to tweet their picks using the hashtag today and tomorrow. It's a grassroots gesture to grow the pools, ideally breaking that handle and driving the local tradition forward for many years to come. Programs and live video stream are available on HPI. Race 1 post time is 1:30 pm CST (2:30 pm EST). Help yourself to an enjoyable afternoon of online racing and wagering...and maybe help a track announcer to a memorable tattoo.