Day At The Track

Tay Tay M wins Fillies & Mares open

03:26 PM 18 May 2019 NZST
Tay Tay M,Harness racing
Tay Tay M
Fred Brown photo

Tay Tay M (Renaldo Morales III) wins the featured Fillies & Mares Open 1 Pace ($12,000) on Friday (May 17) at Tioga Downs.

HP Sissy (Jim Meittinis) put up all the early numbers (:28.0, :56.4, 1:24.2)

Tay Tay M ($20.60), who is trained by Kim Sears for owners Jay Sears and Richard Dunmire, rode in the pocket all the way to the stretch. She would go to the front and hold off the late charge by second place finisher, Velocity McSweets (Mike Merton) to win in a lifetime best of 1:53.0. Northern Daily (Wally Hennesey) was third best.

Tay Tay M is a 5-year-old mare by Six Of Diamonds. It was her third win this season. She now has 11 career victories.

Mike Merton had three winners on the night. He got the wins with Lotus Seelster ($15.40), Gold Star Mysti ($9.30), and Marvelous Jet ($7.70).

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Saturday (May 18) with an eight race card starting at 6:15 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com

 

John Horne

for Tioga Downs.

