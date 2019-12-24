Lazarus N - Taylor Made Advantage Program

World renown superstar and son of the great Bettor's Delight, Lazarus, has let down into an outstanding individual

Taylor Made Stallions and Deo Volente Farms are pleased to announce an exciting new program which will give you the opportunity to breed to the harness racing Wonder From Down Under, Lazarus N, in his second season at stud in North America in 2020 for 50% of the advertised stud fee!

It is called the “Taylor Made Advantage Program”. If you have a mare that meets certain criteria, you can breed a second mare for 50% off the advertised stud fee.

Criteria that must be met for the mare to be qualified are

If the mare is in foal, her last bred date must be May 31 st or earlier,

or earlier, She must be a stakes winner and have career earnings of $300,000 or more, or

She must be a daughter of a mare that is a stakes winner and has career earnings of $600,000 or more.

Up to 10 qualified mares will be selected for this program at the discretion of Deo Volente Farms and the qualified mare must be nominated no later than January 31st.

Lazarus N ( Bettor’s Delight -Bethany) Q1:48.3 – BT 1:46.3 ($3,070,095 converted from $4,125,988 in real earnings) was retired from racing on November 30, 2018 to begin his dual hemisphere stud career. Named New Zealand Horse of the Year twice, 3 Yr. Old, 4 Yr. Old, and 5 Yr. Old Pacer of the Year as well as Australasian Grand Circuit Champion for two years, Lazarus N compiled an impressive International race record of 51 starts with 37 wins, 8 seconds, 4 thirds, and 2 unplaced races.

Lazarus N seen above winning the Dan Patch in 1:48.4 at his first start in North America. He started from the outside post and was clearly the best of the best, beating easily the "Horse Of The Year" McWicked.

Lazarus N is as impressive in the breeding shed as he was on the racetrack and has attracted some high profile mares to his 2019 book including Worldly Beauty p, 1:49.3M ($1,900,255); Rocklamation p, 1:48.3M ($2,277,384); Odds On Stephanie, sister to Captaintreacherous p,1:47.1M ($3,148,657) and Shake It Miki, sister to Always B Miki, to name but a few ourstanding mares that he bred in 2019.

Rocklamation p, 1:48.3M ($2,277,384) seen here is due to foal to Lazarus N in early 2020

Lazarus N stands at Deo Volente Farms in Flemington, NJ (www.deovolentefarms.com) at a stud fee of $10,000.

Please call Linda at 908-782-4848 for further information.