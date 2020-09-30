Taylor Made Stallions buys Pastor Stephen

A tall, powerful stallion with extraordinary conformation, named after a Presbyterian Minister, is about to make an impact on the harness racing breeding Industry throughout North America and the Southern Hemisphere.

Pastor Stephen, the 2010 Dan Patch Two-Year-Old Trotting Colt of the Year in North America, has been purchased from Europe for an undisclosed price by Taylor Made Stallions and will be standing in Indiana for the upcoming 2021 breeding season.

His race record of 1.52.4 and $1,058,188 in earnings, together with his pedigree makes him one of the most impressive prospects available to Breeders in recent years.

The fact that he is a full brother to the $2.6m winner Father Patrick is even more appealing. Now standing at US$30,000 Father Patrick has been an instant hit at Stud in North America with the sensational trotter Greenshoe t3;1.49.4 emerging from his first crop.

Pastor Stephen is by one of North America’s leading sires in Cantab Hall , the sire of winners of just under $100m in North America. Pastor Stephen is from the Broodmare gem Gala Dream, who in turn is a half-sister to World Champion trotter Chocolatier 1.53 ($1.3m).

Pastor Stephen’s pedigree is loaded up with two year old speed, aside from his own record;

Father Patrick - the USTA Two and Three Year Old Trotting Colt of the Year. Cantab Hall - the USTA Two Year Old Trotting Colt of the Year. Chocolatier - the USTA Two Year old Trotting Colt of the Year

Pastor Stephen, the Dan Patch two-year-old Trotting Colt of the Year and a winner of more than $1m as a two and three year old was exported to Europe after his brilliant race career ended in his 3 year old season upon suffering a broken coffin bone.

Pastor Stephen

Pastor Stephen has been very successful in the breeding shed all across Europe with a more than 70% rate of his foals making it to the races, all despite the fact that he was held up in a court case and losing two full breeding seasons.

With his progeny making a good impact early on the European breeding scene American interests had fixed their eyes on the grand circuit super star Pastor Stephen. They entered into an agreement early 2018 to purchase the “Dan Patch two year old of the Year” and bring him back to North America. However, there were disagreements in connection with the purchase contract, and after almost two years of legal fighting, the case was finally heard in the Uppsala District Court, Sweden. The case has now been resolved with the American interests winning the case.

Pastor Stephen has now arrived back in the USA!

“He was a really good gaited colt, easy horse to be around and to race. He was top three of his class as a three-year-old. Unfortunately he got injured in a transport incident before the Hambletonian where he finished third in his elimination and fifth in the final from post 10. After that a coffin bone injury put an end to his career in the USA and was sold to Europe. I am glad he is back in the USA. He will be a big asset to the Indiana Breeding Industry as he is the full-brother to Father Patrick, as a matter of fact I reserved two breeding rights to Pastor Stephen myself.” Jimmy Takter on Pastor Stephen

Pastor Stephen was recently purchased by Taylor Made Stallions, adding to their exceptional group of Standardbred stallions, What The Hill , Lazarus and Lather Up , Pastor Stephen will no doubt enrich the Taylor Made Standardbred stallion portfolio with influence throughout the breeding world.

Pastor Stephen will be standing at Premier Acres in Indiana for a fee of $7,500. Dennis Bontrager of Premier Acres says he is really excited about Pastor Stephen standing in Indiana. For the first time he says, Indiana breeders have a chance to breed to the best ever and most high profile stallion to stand in Indiana. For enquiries phone Dennis Bontrager (260) 585 4927