Taylor taking her chances in Victoria

Former Tasmanian junior driver Taylor Ford has landed her first winner since being lured to the mainland. Taylor, who scored with The Chancer, is with part-owner Geoff Walker and trainer Jodi Quinlan.

A standout season for young Tasmanian harness racing trainer-driver Taylor Ford wasn't enough to stop her from snapping up her dream job on the mainland.

The 22-year-old recently joined the stable staff of Parwan horsewoman Jodi Quinlan, north west of Melbourne, and wasted no time in getting into the winner's circle.

"I didn't have to think over the job offer all that much-and it has certainly proved to be the right decision because I'm absolutely loving it," she said.

Ford was successful for her new boss at the recent Geelong meeting with brown gelding The Chancer ( Bettors Delight -Fairest One Youare ( Life Sign ) raced by Geoff Walker along with Garry Rogers, who bred him.

"I met Jodi when she ran third with Star Chamber in the Tasmania Cup at Hobart last year. We kept in regular contact after that and have become very good friends. I couldn't believe it when she offered me a full-time job at her stables," she said.

Ford was forced to death-seat with The Chancer at Geelong, but didn't panic and got the most out of the horse to win a thriller by half a head from Gee Smith (Greg Sugars). Midnight Whisper (Kerryn Manning) was a head away in third place.

"I wasn't sure that I'd won. It was very close, but I was excited to get my first win over here. I've had only a few drives and hopefully other trainers will give me a go with my five-point claim," she said.

To watch the video replay of The Chancer click here.

"It's great working for Jodi because she has quite a few trotters, which is something different for me. I'm learning so much and enjoying every minute. Hopefully I can keep driving some winners."

Taylor comes from a passionate harness racing family based at Brighton, a small town with a population of just over 4000 people, situated 25 kms north of Hobart.

"Last season was the best I've had back home. I had my own team going which was always around the 15 mark and (leading Tasmanian trainer) Ben Yole was really good to me by putting me on regularly to drive as well," she said.

"I drove nearly 30 winners and took out the junior drivers' championship which was a big thrill, and I also got about 20 as a trainer along with a heap of placings.

"It's a family involvement and it kept us busy, but we all did our bit. My mum Tammy has taken over training duties and that's working out pretty well."

Ford said the move to Victoria also provided a change of pace with raceday engagements.

"We probably only went to one or two meetings a week back home - since I've been here, I've never been to so many meetings in a week in my life!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura