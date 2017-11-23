Team Allard yearling giveaway in the books

Rene Allard with his parents and brother, Simon Allard at his side, along with members of Team Allard

The 1st Annual Team Allard Yearling Giveaway is in the books, as they say! Rene Allard became the 2017 leading harness racing trainer in both wins and UTRS% at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono and to celebrate, Team Allard gave away lots of free stuff!

Dave Erickson was the lucky Grand Prize winner and he won 5% of a yearling with Team Allard. That’s right, no gimmicks, no purchase fees, no expenses or bills….His only hardship is to pick either My Sweet Memory (A Sweet Lou filly) or Bettor’s Account (A Bettor’s Delight Colt), the two yearlings selected to choose from. We won’t put any pressure on Dave just yet to select, as he probably will want to research their pedigrees, scan pictures, watch some of the replays of their sires winning Grand Circuit races and setting world records!

There were also 8 Consolation prizes offered up to anyone who signed up, including a set of Tim Tetrick Racing colors; New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Gift Bag; Team Allard custom winter jacket; Brian Sears Hall of Fame Memorabilia, and much more! All winner’s names will be available at TeamAllard.com.

The bottom line is that Dave Erickson has never owned a horse...and now he does. He lives in Niagara Falls, and is within driving distance to a lot of racetracks. It’s never too late to get involved in harness racing and now Dave has a reason to bring all of his friends and family to the racetrack and learn all about the sport!

In an interview after accepting his award, Rene was excited about the Yearling Giveaway, and looking forward to doing it again next year. “It gives everybody a chance to get part of it, and we like to give back to the sport we love,” he said.

About his 2017 Leading Trainer award, he was equally emotional, accepting with his parents and brother, Simon Allard at his side, along with members of Team Allard. “Growing up, I dreamed about racing horses, never mind getting those kind of trophies.”. He praised his team, saying it is much more than Rene Allard contributing to his award.

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono closes out their 2017 season on Saturday, November 25th. The Breeders Crown returns October, 2018.

Jennifer Starr with Team Allard