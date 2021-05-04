Team Haythornthwaite off to flying start

Wales, UK - Saturday night’s opening meeting at Tir Prince belonged to the trainer/driver duo Teresa and James Haythornthwaite, who took out three of the seven races on the card including the feature pacing event: the Anto Russell Memorial.

The mother and son team began their treble when TAKEMETOTHELIMIT led from pillar to post in the second race of the night, with James admitting in the post-race interview that father Alan’s advice had been to roll out slowly from post position 5; advice that he chose not to heed when deciding if “[he] was going to go out slow [he] was as well going out fast”.

The gamble paid off, with the five-year-old son of Art Professor coming home two and half lengths clear of IN THE MONEY (Grant Cullen) in 2.02.6. DREAMFAIR DUKE (Hugh Menzies) filled the places back in third.

The stable’s second winner came in the Dexter Dunn Spring Series heat, where Wales & West Leading Horse of last season KENTUCKY JUNGLEJOE (Mark Pritchard) stepped out of the gate in front and held off the initial challenge of RHYDS LOUIE (Jak Foody).

Heading to the three quarters Foody mounted a second challenge for the lead and in doing so drew the long time leader off the rail; FRISCO GOTTAGO wasted no time in the hands of James Haythornthwaite and burst through the gap on the rail to take up the running with just under a quarter to go and ran out a comfortable winner by two and a quarter lengths in 2.05.6. RHYDS LOUIE stayed on well for second and maiden KENOSHA COMET (Mike Evans) improved in the stretch to finish third.

Team Haythornthwaite rounded off the night with a win in the final race on the card. Heavy betting favourite COALFORD TETRICK (David Davies) led out in a blistering 28 first quarter and some felt the race was over at this point.

Going through the half in 58 seconds, it only took until the three quarter marker for the leader to start coming back to the chasing field. Haythornthwaite and PLAN B opted to get first run on the front horse and cruised to the lead before turning for home, with NO BRAKES (Hugh Menzies) closing the gap to the wire to three parts of a length. LAKESIDE PADDY (Mike Evans) finished third in the fastest race of the night, stopping the clock in 2.00.4.

The nine-year-old son of Hasty Hall will continue to be campaigned exclusively on hard tracks for the remainder of the season with the aim to keep him consistent in his racing.

Last season’s Trotter of the Year DIAMANT DE GODREL overcame barrier draw 8 to land the Prix Bienvenue for owner Savannah Nicholson, trainer John Nicholson and driver John Henry Nicholson.

The stable’s star was taken back at the start and settled at the rear of the field as BROADWAY DU BOURG (Joby Randall) led out. With the race over a mile and a half, the group remained bunched as they passed the mile marker, until EMIRAT DU LEVANT (Richard Haythornthwaite) made a big move off the turn to take on the leader with a lap to go.

DIAMANT DE GODREL stayed close on his heels and down the back straight tipped three wide to challenge, kicking off the final bend to go clear by 2 lengths at the finish in 3.16.0. EMIRAT DU LEVANT dug in to finish second with long time leader BROADWAY DU BOURG holding on for third.

Owner/driver Joby Randall had tasted success earlier in the evening in the first of the two trots with new purchase COEUR DE VENISE. The race, made up of 7 new imports from France under the Le Trot/TrotBritain scheme, was as much a fact-finding mission for connections as it was for spectators, with Randall establishing after the race that his new charge was brave in front and not willing to let another horse pass him.

Having led out, he held off all challenges over the mile and half distance to run out a length and a half winner from the eye-catching FLASH DE LONGUERUE (Mike Evans) and CEDRE PIERJI (Peter Mather) in 3.12.8.

The first winner of the 2021 British season went the way of the track’s Racing Manager, Eric Witherspoon, who was celebrating his birthday with his family in attendance.

OAKWOOD BANDIT (Michael O’Mahony) was felt by Witherspoon to possibly be in need of the run but this proved not to be the case as the four-year-old son of Foreclosure N , purchased last year, held off the late challenge from SPER BUGGY (James Haythornthwaite) to give his owner a birthday to remember when recording his first lifetime win.

Debutant JOHN JAMES (Mark Pritchard) impressed onlookers to stay on for third with the race clocked in 2.04.2.

Scottish trainer Hamish Muirhead was described as ‘shrewd’ on The Sulky Show which aired on the BHRC’s Youtube channel on Friday night and his decision to travel so far south yielded success in the form of STASHTHECASH (William Greenhorn).

AYR PIONEER (Mark Pritchard) maintained a lead for three quarters of a mile before succumbing to the challenge from RING OF FIRE (Rhun Wilson), but Greenhorn stated in the post-race interview that the mare had warmed up really well and he was confident going into the race that he could land a place, and turning for home he felt he could get the win as she continued to race strong right to the line, running out a two length winner in 2.02.3 over RING OF FIRE, with ALL GOOD HANOVER (Jak Foody) staying on well after a long layoff from racing to finish third.

Racing returns to Tir Prince on Saturday 15th May. The next meeting in Great Britain is at York Harness Raceway on Saturday 8th May, featuring the Smart Bookmakers Final.