The Horseman's Voice - Team Teal 2021

Harness Racing Team Teal - WomenCan Cancer Foundation International Campaign: February 1 - March 14, 2021



The 2021 Team Teal Campaign to raise awareness for Ovarian Cancer Down Unda in Australia and New Zealand commenced on February 1, 2021, with a six-week campaign coming down to the wire on March 14, 2021!



The funds, raised through the Team Teal campaign again in 2021, directly support ANZGOG's Survivors Teaching Students program.



A ground breaking education and prevention program, that brings ovarian cancer survivors into the classrooms of medical and allied health students to share information about ovarian cancer symptoms, a women's path to diagnosis and their challenges of living with this cancer.

The funds further support the ANZGOG Research Nurse Grant program.

This program builds capacity of research nurses in under resourced sites to enable more women across Australia to have access to new and innovative clinical trials.

The Horseman's Voice - 2nd February 2021