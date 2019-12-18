Team Teal 2020

Harness Racing New Zealand is thrilled to announce that the dates for next year’s Teal Pants Campaign in New Zealand will be 1 February to 15 March 2020.

Our ambassadors in 2020 will be Nicky Chilcott and Alicia Harrison (North Island), Samantha Ottley (Canterbury) and Ellie Barron (Southland).

This will be the third running of the campaign in New Zealand. Earlier this year during 2019 the harness racing community raised $35,000 for the cause.

Founded by Duncan McPherson in Victoria in 2014, the campaign was started to help raise awareness and raise funds for research of Ovarian Cancer.

McPherson lost his wife to Ovarian Cancer and vowed to continue her fight, and has grown the movement from Victoria, to nationwide Australia and now New Zealand.

Every female driver in New Zealand wore the Teal Pants during February and March 2019, with each win receiving $400 in donations, $200 from Harness Racing New Zealand, $100 from Woodlands Stud and $100 from the respective Club.



We are proud to announce that again in 2020 we have all of our female drivers wearing the pants and the Clubs racing during the campaign donating to the cause. We are also extremely thankful of the support from Woodlands Stud who have agreed to be a part of the campaign again in 2020.

Various clubs also hosted teal themed events this year including, Team Teal racedays, ladies only races, fashion in the field, and celebrity dual sulky races to help in the fundraising efforts. We are looking forward to announcing some exciting events very soon.

If anyone would like to be involved in the Team Teal Campaign or would like any further information please contact Courtney Clarke at Harness Racing NZ - courtney@hrnz.co.nz or 027 635 4355

Courtney Clarke

Communications and Marketing Co-Ordinator | Harness Racing New Zealand Inc