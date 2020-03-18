Team Teal crushed records for a cause

A majestic performance in Melton's eighth race by leading reinswoman Kate Gath fittingly broke the $50,000 barrier for Victoria’s Team Teal, and come the campaign's end on Sunday night a new high mark had been set.

After Majestuouso’s milestone reaching victory in the Garrards Trot on Saturday, Charlton's cup day on Sunday - the last day of the campaign - would produce further wins by Gath, Shannon O'Sullivan and finally Kerryn Manning to amass $51,200 for WomenCan.

Fuelled solely by female driving success, with Harness Racing Victoria and TAB donating $200 after every win, it is an extraordinary figure, far eclipsing the already significant $31,200 raised in Victoria in 2018-19.

Harness Racing Victoria board member Judy Rothacker said it was a “fantastic achievement” by Team Teal, which had raised not only significant awareness about ovarian cancer but money to help those fight it.

“It’s significant money that will directly help provide care to those with cancer,” Ms Rothacker said. “Everyone has someone who has been touched by cancer and this is a cancer that has confounded experts, so it’s important to find a cure.

“Everyone has embraced it so well across the industry, the women drivers, of course, but the men and trainers as well. Everyone is wholeheartedly supporting it and it brings us all together.”

Twenty-four different Victorian reinswomen produced victories between February 1 and March 15, when all six Australian states and New Zealand participated in the movement, with almost $200,000 raised throughout Australasia.

Led by Kate Gath’s 23 victories, the record Victorian tally has provided a clear example of the success of reinswomen in the trots.

“It’s really fantastic,” Ms Rothacker said. “Having been part of the Angelique Club for many years, it’s what we’ve all worked towards and to see this great success and that it’s also benefitting a great cause is extremely rewarding.”