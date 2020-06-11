Team Tritton heads to the races

The big day has finally arrived for ex-pat Aussie harness racing team Shane and Lauren Tritton when they make their first trip to the races.

It's now down to business, after 10 weeks of preparation at their new North American base, with the couple having their first two starters at Meadowlands on Friday and Saturday.

My Ruebe Star ( Falcon Seelster -Zenola Star ( New York Motoring ), a winner of 10 races in Australia, will get the ball rolling on Friday night (race 6), followed by eight-times Australian winner Gods Spirit ( Tintin in America - Cathar) on Saturday night (race 5).

Lauren said although the COVID-19 shutdown was somewhat of a blessing, allowing the family to settle into their new lives at Pine Bush, an hour from NYC, they were now itching to go.

"We're so excited to have our first starters, but we're taking it slow," Lauren said.

"We're not rushing into things because we want this to be a long-term success. We'll let the horses build into their preparations and we expect that they'll then improve every start they have moving forward."

Lauren Tritton in action at Menangle – next step competing in the US

Their much-anticipated racetrack debut is the highlight of a big fortnight for the couple. Ten of the team they took with them to the US went around successfully in the qualifiers last weekend, where Lauren also made her debut in the bike, landing two wins from two drives.

To watch the videos click here

"Having my first drive in the qualifying was exciting," Lauren said.

"I'll admit, though, it was a little like jumping into the unknown when I jumped in the cart! But once we hit the track, Flame (Flaming Flutter) reminded me that this is just another track, and it's time to get on with the job," she said.

"After that, I was really comfortable with an all-time favorite in My Rona Gold. They both scored nice wins and I have to admit, I did really enjoy that!"

But both the race starters this weekend will be handled by accomplished North American reinsman Jordan Stratton, a winner of nearly 4000 races. Stratton already has a formidable partnership with Shane's father Peter Tritton, who's been training in the USA for 20 years.

Lauren said while she definitely has her eye on regular race driving, she's not rushing that next step.

"I really enjoyed driving in the qualifiers, but I'm not going to jump straight onto all the horses," she said.

"I want them to get used to the racing here and Jordan has really helped us get them ready, so I'm happy to let him get them sorted.

"I'll pick my time to start driving in races, but I'm sure it won't be long. I'm ready to rock 'n' roll when the time feels right, but right now, I'm just enjoying working the horses with Shane.

"I know women don't drive as often here especially at the higher level - and that was the case in Australia, too, at one point.

"But we proved we are more than capable in Australia and I've got no doubt in time the same will happen here.

"If I can be a part of that movement, I would be very proud."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura