Teenager sends records tumbling

Blake Hughes with one of his record-breaking five Tamworth winners

Cessnock-based teenage harness racing driver Blake Hughes has created history with a "fab five" night he's going to remember for many years to come.

"I thought I had a few nice drives at Tamworth, but it turned out to be amazing," he said.

The 17-year-old became the youngest reinsman ever to drive five winners at a meeting - and achieved the record just 11 months into his driving career.

And with an ounce of luck it could have been a "sensational six" as he went down by nostril with one of his other drives.

"I'm still chuckling a bit about the narrow defeat because I honestly thought I'd got up on that one!" Hughes said.

The youngster is working for astute trainer Clayton Harmey and four of his winners were for his mentor. The other one was prepared by Jarred Hetherington, of Narrabri.

While Hughes got a treble at Newcastle not that long ago, he's the first to admit that Tamworth has been a "happy hunting ground" for him.

"I've probably driven at the track four or five times previously, and each time I've been lucky enough to go home with a winner. I'll make sure I keep going there in the future, that's for sure," Hughes said.

While growing up in Maitland, the horse-mad Hughes admits that he would spend every spare minute at the stables of his uncle Paul Morgan.

"I'd be around there all the time after school and at weekends. Then when I heard Clayton was looking for someone to help out at his stables, I jumped at it," he said.

"I had to convince mum (Jennifer) as I'd only done the first term of Year 11 at school. But she was okay with it and is now my biggest supporter, coming to all the meetings which is great.

"Mum was at Tamworth the other night so of course she was pretty excited for me."

Hughes said he had a reasonably slow start to his career.

"It actually took me about 20 drives before I got my first winner at Newcastle. I ended up with 15 wins last season, but getting a few winners lately is giving me more opportunities," he said.

"I get a five claim as a concession driver and other trainers are starting to take a bit more notice, so it's all good."

Hughes' older brother Jake was also in the action at Tamworth, landing the winner of the opening event in Three Mugs In (Tell All USA-Taralinger (D M Dillinger), trained by Greg Franklin.

Jake is employed by leading gallops trainer Chris Lees.

The five winners for Blake at Tamworth were: Chevrons Reward (Rocknroll Hanover-C C Lobell (Christian Cullen); Tap It In (Mr Feelgood USA-Get Happy (P B Bullville); Jimmy The Editor (Bettors Delight USA-Easy Falcon (Falcon Seelster); Platinum Revolution (Changeover NZ-Champagne Franco (Falcon Seelster) and Lady Sharnae NZ (TinTin In America-Lets Appeal (Holmes Hanover USA).

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura