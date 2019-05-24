Tell Me Its Summer sets national seasons mark

ANDERSON, Ind.--May 23, 2019--Tell Me Its Summer and driver, trainer LeWayne Miller continued their winning ways at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino after capturing the $18,000 Go On BB Series Final on Thursday, May 23.

Tell Me Its Summer prevailed in a tight photo to score in 1:50.3, extending her harness racing win streak to six and also remains undefeated this season. The 1:50.3 clocking established a national season's mark for three-year-old pacing fillies on a seven-eighths mile oval and was a new lifetime best for the sophomore filly.

After drawing to the outside in her last three starts, Tell Me Its Summer left from the coveted rail position in a talented field of ten. Unhurried from the gate, Miller settled the filly along the rail in sixth. Sam Widger had Kinda Like Kori on a mission to the front and she dictated snappy, first half fractions of :25.3 and :53.4. Lady Capulet and Trace Tetrick were the first to commit to the outer flow and began their long, first-over grind just past the half. Miller quickly grabbed the cover and had Tell Me Its Summer in perfect striking position, second-over.

As the field reached the third station in 1:23.1, the quick pace began to take its toll on the leader. Lady Capulet had reached command turning for home and braced for the cavalry charge behind her. Tell Me Its Summer tipped out late in the lane and was able to put a nose in front as four fillies hit the wire together. Sage Ivy and Dale Hiteman came storming home to get up for second place honors while Lady Capulet battled gamely to hold on for third. As the heavy betting favorite, Tell Me Its Summer returned $3.40 to her backers at the betting windows.

"I really wasn't sure how the race was going to work out," driver LeWayne Miller said after the victory. "I knew she would fight them off if she had to but the trip ended up working out perfect for us. I didn't think they would go that much but she loves to race off a helmet."

"Her last start she really impressed me," Miller continued. "It was a sloppy night and she went a big mile. She has her issues but she gets better with every start and I still think there is room for improvement with her."

With the win, Tell Me Its Summer increased her lifetime to bankroll to $34,250. Sired by Tellitlikeitis, the homebred filly is owned by Victory Hill Farm. Tell Me Its Summer is scheduled to make her next start in Indiana Sires Stakes action which is set to kick-off next at Harrah's Hoosier Park next week.

Live racing action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Friday, May 24 with a 14-race card. Friday's card will be highlighted by a $30,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 pool in Races 3-6. Two long-shot winners in Thursday's Pick-4 sequence sparked a carryover of $10,772.92 and will kick-start the Pick-4 pool for Friday. A $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier-High-5 pool will also be offered in Race 14 on Friday's card.

In partnership with the Unites States Trotting Association Strategic Wagering program and the Indiana Standardbred Association, Hoosier Park will offer these signature wagers for the action packed 14-race card that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Free past performances for the Pick-4 races will be available on the USTA website. Expert selections and handicapping tools are also available on the handicapping section of Hoosier Park's website.

Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule at Hoosier Park, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.