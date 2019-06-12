Tell Them Lou in 1:55.3 in Philly Qualifiers

CHESTER PA - Fifteen sets of harness racing two-year-olds went behind the starting gate at Harrah's Philadelphia on Tuesday morning in the second session of baby qualifying races.

Quickest freshman of all was the Sweet Lou - Show And Tell gelding Tell Them Lou, who followed up on a 1:58 victory in his debut with a 1:55.3 triumph, motoring his back fractions in :56.4 - :28.1. The 1:55.3 is the fastest reported time by a baby on a 5/8-mile track, and was by far the quickest of four freshman pacing colt splits. Tim Tetrick handled the promising youngster for trainer Jim Campbell and the owning/breeding partnership of Fashion Farms LLC and Judith Peres.

The fastest winner in six divisions of two-year-old fillies was the Art Major - Ideal In Vegas miss Ideal In Art, whose clocking of 1:57 in her bow equals her divisional season's record. Ideal In Art made two moves and came her back half in :56.4 to notch the victory for driver Dexter Dunn, trainer Chris Ryder, and the owner/breeder partnership of Shore Thing Stables LLC and Fashion Farms LLC.

The Jim Campbell stable continued its amazing run with baby trotters, today sweeping all three divisions for the colts. The quickest of the trio was the Muscle Hill - Tonato Of Love colt Fashion Hilltop, who made every post a winning one in 2:01.4, last quarter :29.1, for driver Dexter Dunn and owners Fashion Farms LLC.

Fashion Hilltop was second in his bow to the Father Patrick - Muscle Amour gelding Saxon, who came back on Tuesday to record his second win in as many starts in 2:02.3 - :29.2 for driver Tim Tetrick. Completing the Campbell sweep in this division was Hobbs, an altered son of Credit Winner - Cruella De Ville who successfully debuted in 2:03.3 for driver Tim Tetrick.

There were two events for filly trotters, with the Muscle Hill - Avalicious miss Ava Kathryn ready at first asking in 2:01.1 to equal the North American season's mark. Corey Callahan sent the filly wire-to-wire with a :29 last quarter for trainer Joe Holloway and the Crawford Farms racing-breeding combine.

In the other, a pair of Jim Campbell trainees finished 1-2 for the second straight week against each other, as this time the Sebastian K S - Nantab miss Next Level Stuff could hold off Sherry Lyns Lady, last week's winner, in 2:01.2 - :29.1 by a nose under the guidance of Dexter Dunn.

During the morning session, Tim Tetrick drove four winners and Dexter Dunn four. On the training side, Jim Campbell continued his golden patch of form with five successes; Rollie Mallar doubled to be the only other trainer with more than one win. Fashion Farms LLC also continued its recent success string on both the owning and breeding sides.

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia