Tellmeaboutit finds Dayton Raceway to his liking

Tellmeaboutit holds off GD Western Joe to capture the $18,400 Open Pace at Hollywood Dayton in 1:50.3

DAYTON, OH. - Harness racing driver Trace Tetrick had an enviable choice to make at scratch time for the Saturday (Dec. 5) program at Hollywood Dayton Raceway.

He could drive last week's winner--Kiss Of Terror from an inside post (#2) again--or opt for a new Indiana invader named Tellmeaboutit, who had an outside post (#8).

Tetrick made the right choice by steering Tellmeaboutit, who scored in 1:50.3 for his sixth win of the year and 17th of his career.

The 4-year-old altered son of Tellitlikeitis is rapidly approaching a half million dollars in lifetime bounty for Twila Harts and co-owner and trainer Alvin Miller.

Kiss Of Terror, with John DeLong getting the sulky assignment, sped away from the gate in front stopping the first three quarter-mile beams in :26.4, :54.4 and 1:21.4. Tellmelikeitis got away fourth, pulled at the half and moved up to second on the outside by the three-quarters station. Assuming the lead coming off the final bend, the winner held off a late charge by runnerup GD Western Joe (Chris Page) while Yankee Boots (Brett Miller) secured the show spot. Braley Hanover, with newcomer Mitchell Cushing on his lines, and Kiss Of Terror rounded out the Hi-5 finishers.

All source handle has been surprisingly strong since Ohio Governor Mike DeWine instituted a statewide 10 p.m. curfew two weeks ago, prompting Hollywood Dayton to move its weekend post time up to 4 p.m.

Due to the success on the new twilight programs Dayton petitioned and has been granted permission by the Ohio State Racing Commission to continue the 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday night post times until the end of the meet on December 30.