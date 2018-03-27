Temporale chases big one

Temporale might be just one win away from the greatest title in New Zealand trotting. And he could seal that deal over the next fortnight at Addington.

The under-rated trotter returns in the Four and Five-Year-Old Championship this weekend when Addington host a rare Saturday daytime fixture, a back-to-the-future moment for the Easter Cup meeting.

A week later, Temporale contests the NZ Trotting Champs and victory in maybe one, but definitely both, would almost certainly end any discussion over Trotter of the Year honours even before the Rowe Cup meeting at Alexandra Park.

While he won the four-year-old trotter of the year last season courtesy of his Rowe Cup win, Temporale still started this season anything but a glamour horse.

Up to six trotters headlined by Monbet would have been rated above him in the open-class ranks but while almost all have fallen by the wayside, the South Auckland gelding has been nearly faultless.

Not only has he won the Lyell Creek and group one National Trot but he was a huge second in the A$300,000 Great Southern Star at Melton and the Dullard Cup, and hasn't been further back than second in seven races, most of the highest level.

While he has been going about his business, first Monbet broke down again then a host of Paul Nairn's open-class stars went AWOL and soon after the horses that won the group ones during Cup week, Great Things Happen and Amaretto Sun, were put out for the season.

"He got a bone chip again so he won't be seen until next season," says stable rep Amanda Tomlinson of Amaretto Sun, who gave their family one of the most memorable moments of the entire harness-racing season.

That has left Temporale and Speeding Spur as the two biggest names racing in New Zealand trotting and with a clear advantage in the head-to-heads so far this term, the Trotter of the Year title looms large for Temporale.

If he beats Speeding Spur - who returned to winning form at Addington last Friday - in one of their next three clashes he should probably win the title. Speeding Sour would need to win at least two of the big three - the Trotting Champs, Anzac Cup or Rowe Cup - to grab a last-gasp title victory.

Temporale warms up for those three races off a 30m handicap this Saturday and while trainer-driver Tony Herlihy was happy with his win in a Pukekohe workout last Saturday he admits this week could be tricky.

"Being off a handicap, fresh up for a while, in a big field is never easy," says Herlihy. "So I think he will improve on this week cause he has a big month ahead.

"But we have had a great season so far and while he may not be a champion, well, now yet anyway, he just keeps getting the job done."

Herlihy might have a new Temporale coming through in three-year-old trotter Forget The Price Tag, who will also head to Addington for the Trotting Derby next week.

"He has only had two starts but I really like him and he feels a lovely horse when you sit behind him. I think a trip away will do him some good."

The return to a day meeting for the Easter Cup will sit well with traditionalists and how the meeting hold ups, turnover wise, against the Sires' Produce fixture at Awapuni will be interesting.

Addington officials were relieved yesterday when they received nine nominations for the $100,000 Easter Cup.

"We would have run it with six but getting nine is a good result," said Addington racing boss Brian Rabbitt.

By: Michael Guerin

Courtesy of The New Zealand Herald