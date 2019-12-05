Temporale sticks his hand up

by Garrick Knight

Temporale added his name in the mix of an open Inter Dominion Trotting Championship with an impressive front-running victory over the short course at Alexandra Park on Tuesday night.

Beach training appears to have worked the oracle with the seven-year-old son of Monarchy, who has been boarding with Bernie Hackett and Michelle Wallis in Waiuku for the past couple of months.

“He’s just trotting so good now,” said Tony Herlihy, who drive the horse and is still officially the trainer.

“Bernie and Michelle have done a great job on the beach with him.

“His couple of races before the series were really good and he trialed nicely the week before, too.”

He was a brave fourth behind Winterfell on night 1 last Friday after first leading, then trailing and moving to parked half a lap from home.

But it was straight to the front on night 2 and race favourite Marcoola was unable to bridge the gap from three back on the markers.

Now safely ensconced in next Saturday’s $150,000 Final, Herlihy can’t help but cast his eye ahead.

“My fella has been terrific, but the longer trip will suit a few of the good horses, too.

“I just hope we get no bad luck in the run and have our show.

“Massive Metro will suit the 2700 metres and a few of the other boys can stay.

“Majestic Man is racing so terrifically at the moment, and Marcoola, too.”

Michelle Wallis said Temporale is a low-fuss commodity that is a pleasure to train on loan from Herlihy.

“He’s a cool horse to do anything with. He just does what you ask him to and does it well.

“We didn’t do much with him between Friday and today, just kept him happy, really.”

Wallis and Hackett’s own horse, Massive Metro, made good ground from a hopeless position to finish third over an unsuitable short trip.

Perhaps with a touch of bias, she declared he was the stable’s better chance in the final, but that it was a very open race.

“Any one of half-a-dozen could win it.

“It’s a good bunch of trotters with no real standout in my eyes.

“Marcoola might be the one to beat – he’s had two nice soft trips on the markers and has ran home well both times.”

Marcoola’s driver, Sheree Tomlinson, was thrilled with his performance and said everything is boding well for the final.

“Really happy with him again tonight. He’s so well within himself and is thriving up here.

“Probably drawing one isn’t helping us as he just can’t quite go with them early on.”

Night 1 winner Paramount King was superb again, looping the field over the last half-lap and pushing the first two home to half-a-length.

Co-trainer and driver Joshua Dickie couldn’t have been more pleased with the effort and said it gives him further confidence that the horse is a legitimate chance of winning the final with the right run.

Trotters’ points after night 2.

25 Majestic Man, 25 Paramount King, 24 Marcoola, 23 Temporale, 23 Winterfell, 22 Massive Metro, 18 Habibi Inta, 15 Destiny Jones, 14 Bonnie Highlander, 13 Big Jack Hammer, 12 Monty Python, 12 Tough Monarch, 12 Valloria, 10 C K Spur, 10 Sertorius, 8 Pres The Belle, 7 Ronald J, 6 Didjabringthebeers, 6 Kenny’s Dream, 4 Woodstone

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ