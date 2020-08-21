Sophomores battle in Sires Stakes last leg

Ten 3-year-old pacing colts are set to wage war in a lone $60,000 Ohio Sires Stakes--leg 4 of the series--on Saturday night, August 22 at Northfield Park. First race post time is 6 pm, ET, with this featured event carded as the 13th race on the harness racing program.

Ohio-registered stallions represented in this one mile event include three sired by Pet Rock and one each by Big Bad John, Bigrisk, Dragon Again, Mr Wiggles, Nob Hill High, Rockin Amadeus and Yankee Cruiser.

Combatants in this final OSS leg of the season include divisional co-leader Stanford Court, who captured two OSS legs, recording marks of 1:50.3 in Leg Two and 1:50.1 in Leg Three for trainer Brian Brown and owners R. Mondillo, Richard Lombardo, Hen-Shaut Stable and Lightning 5 Racing Stable.

The homebred bay son of Nob Hill High has amassed $214,210 in career earnings from five wins, five seconds and a trio of third-place finishes in 14 lifetime starts to date. Stanford Court leaves from post six with Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., in the sulky.

Stanford Court

Elver Hanover, who captured OSS Leg Two in 1:51 for trainer Ronnie Burke and owners Burke Racing, B. Jablonsky, J. Milillo and J&T Silva-Purnel&Libby, leaves from the rail with Chris Page at the lines. This Hanover Shoe Farms-bred youngster, a gelded son of Yankee Cruiser , has a hefty bankroll of $425,200 from ten wins, a second and a third in 14 starts, and sports a top mark of 1:48.3 taken last year over Lexington's Red Mile.

Elver Hanover currently sits third in the standings behind divisional co-leaders Stanford Court and Ocean Rock (winner of OSS Legs One and Three, in 1:50.2 and 1:48.4 who opted to sit out this final leg). Haggard, who captured OSS Leg One in 1:53, also opted to set out OSS Leg Four as he is fifth in the standings.

The top nine point earners from each of the 2- and 3-year-old divisions will be eligible to compete in the $300,000 Championships on Super Night, Saturday, Sept. 5 at Scioto Downs.

Kimberly Rinker