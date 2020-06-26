Ten educational seminars for Breeders

"Breeding a racehorse is a serious investment and Harness Breeders Victoria have responded to clear demand in the industry to help harness racing breeders make the most of their endeavours by developing a series of ten educational seminars.

Touching on everything from pedigree matching and information resources, to broodmare health and foaling down, these live broadcasts with respected Victorian industry experts will help breeders become even better at what they do - or give race mare owners the confidence to embark upon a breeding program this year.

Each seminar will be screened live each Sunday from June 28th, and viewers are encouraged to participate with questions and comments while the seminar is taking place, with terrific prizes for HBV members who get involved - including a service to Speeding Spur (Woodlands), free yearling sale nominations, Barastoc feed packs valued at around $350, and much more.

Everyone is welcome to access the seminars for free as they happen, or go back and watch any episode after it's screened on the HBV website or YouTube channel. Follow the HBV Facebook Page for reminders and information about each seminar."

Desiree Pettit-Keating