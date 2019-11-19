Ten enter $335,000 Progress Pace

Southwind Ozzi supplemented to the Progress Pace for $25,000

Dover, DE — Ten harness racing horses have been entered to compete in the Hap Hansen Progress Pace elimination race on Wednesday (Nov. 20) at Dover Downs.

Eight horses will have their noses on the gate with two horses scoring from the second tier.

The top eight horses in the official order of finish will return for the final, worth $335,000, on Wednesday (Nov. 27).

Southwind Ozzi and American Mercury supplemented to the race at a cost of $25,000 each.

Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Below is the complete field.

Post-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1-Dancin Lou-Andrew McCarthy-Tahnee Camilleri

2-Southwind Ozzi-Brian Sears-Bill MacKenzie

3-Shake That House-Tim Tetrick-Chris Oakes

4-U S Captain-Dexter Dunn-Tony Alagna

5-Captain Crunch-Yannick Gingras-Nancy Johansson

6-Love Me Some Lou-Brian Sears-Thomas Cancelliere

7-American Mercury-Tyler Buter-Chris Oakes

8-Pyro-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke

9-De Los Cielos Deo-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke

10-Semi Tough-David Miller-Ron Burke

De Los Cielos Deo and Semi Tough will start from the second tier.