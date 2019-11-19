Day At The Track

Ten enter $335,000 Progress Pace

08:52 AM 19 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Southwind Ozzi, harness racing
Southwind Ozzi supplemented to the Progress Pace for $25,000
Conrad photo

Dover, DE — Ten harness racing horses have been entered to compete in the Hap Hansen Progress Pace elimination race on Wednesday (Nov. 20) at Dover Downs.

Eight horses will have their noses on the gate with two horses scoring from the second tier.

The top eight horses in the official order of finish will return for the final, worth $335,000, on Wednesday (Nov. 27).

Southwind Ozzi and American Mercury supplemented to the race at a cost of $25,000 each.

Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Below is the complete field.

Post-Horse-Driver-Trainer
1-Dancin Lou-Andrew McCarthy-Tahnee Camilleri
2-Southwind Ozzi-Brian Sears-Bill MacKenzie
3-Shake That House-Tim Tetrick-Chris Oakes
4-U S Captain-Dexter Dunn-Tony Alagna
5-Captain Crunch-Yannick Gingras-Nancy Johansson
6-Love Me Some Lou-Brian Sears-Thomas Cancelliere
7-American Mercury-Tyler Buter-Chris Oakes
8-Pyro-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke
9-De Los Cielos Deo-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke
10-Semi Tough-David Miller-Ron Burke

De Los Cielos Deo and Semi Tough will start from the second tier.

by Al Kraszewski, for Dover Downs

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Palone at 18,998; Pantaleano wins five
19-Nov-2019 11:11 AM NZDT
Ron Gurfein joins WHOA group
19-Nov-2019 11:11 AM NZDT
Ten enter $335,000 Progress Pace
19-Nov-2019 08:11 AM NZDT
USHWA journalism awards deadline Dec. 9
19-Nov-2019 07:11 AM NZDT
Fall Final Four, TVG Series draws live Tuesday
19-Nov-2019 03:11 AM NZDT
It's Skyful of Lighters by a nose
19-Nov-2019 03:11 AM NZDT
Changes to the USHWA website
19-Nov-2019 02:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News