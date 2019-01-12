Ten secrets of Yonkers Raceway

5. Races are Simulcast All Over the World

You don’t have to be at Yonkers Raceway to place a bet on your favorite horse. In fact, you don’t even have to be in the United States. The races at Yonkers Raceway are simulcast worldwide including in countries like France and Australia. If you do find yourself at the Yonkers Raceway and want to place a bet on a race say at the Meadowlands or some other track that isn’t Yonkers, you can do that in the simulcast room. There you can take your pick of races to watch and bet on. Old school rules apply in this area, where you leave your stuff is your spot for the day.

6. The Judge Closes Betting with a Bell

Sitting high above the track in a small room atop the grandstand the presiding judge has an amazing view of the entire track. George, who was officiating the races during our visit, said he can also see Manhattan from the judge’s box on a clear night. The judge has many responsibilities throughout and after the race, but before it even starts he has to close the betting. This is done by pushing a doorbell-like button on top of his desk. Once that button is pressed no more bets can be made either in-person with a clerk, online, or through an electronic kiosk.

The judge is surrounded by monitors with replay capabilities and multiple camera angles of the track so he can keep an eye on everything that is going on and re-watch certain moments of the race if needed. In the room next door to the judge is the photo-finish room and there was a photo-finish while we were visiting the box! When that happens, the judge examines the photo and determines the winner. If there is a nose-to-nose-tie it is called a “dead heat” and the horses split the purse, or prize. The judge is also responsible for drawing the horses’ post positions, or where they start on the track. These positions are assigned randomly, as the inside is most advantageous spot. The judge also makes sure all of the horses have a driver.

7. Celebrities Used to Frequent the Racetrack

Nancy Reagan and Frank Sinatra at Yonkers Raceway. Photograph Courtesy of Yonkers Raceway

During the heyday of the track in the 1970s Yonkers Raceway saw a record average daily attendance of 25,800 people! Many of those were big names you would probably still recognize today. Yonkers Raceway has been frequented by the likes of celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and Ed Sullivan, famous athletes like Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle and Jack Dempsey and even presidents including Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. This noteworthy clientele could often be found at the Empire Terrace Restaurant where each table had a screen to watch the races and great views of the track out of the floor-to-ceiling windows.

8. How to Pick a Winner and Place a Bet

If you are looking for a more reliable way to pick a winner other than just going with your favorite horse name (which is common practice for the uninitiated) there are a few tips we learned on our tour. While watching the horses warm up, if you see one that looks promising, take note of the number and color of its saddle cloth. The color denotes the race number and the numeral denotes the post position, or where it will start the race. If a horse is wearing a blue saddle cloth with the number three for example, that means it will be the number three horse in the second race. Lower numbers usually have better odds of winning as they are always on the inner part of the track. Eight horses per race run at Yonkers. If you don’t have the order of the colors memorized, they are on the track, at the bottom of the simulcast screen and noted in the race day program. This is another helpful tool in helping you place your bets. The program will show you information on every horse including their odds of winning and past performances. Insiders got a special shout out in the program on the day of our tour!

When it comes time to place a wager, you first need to figure out what type of bet you are making. The minimum bet is $2 and you can bet on a horse to win, place or show. If you bet for a horse to win, it has to come in first. If you bet on a horse to place, it has to come in first or second. If you bet on a horse to show, it must come in first, second or third in order for you to win some money.

If you are shooting for higher payouts, you can make the bet more specific by betting an exacta, trifecta or superfecta. For an exacta, you pick two horses and specify which one will finish first and which will finish second. In a trifecta wager, you pick the first three, and in a superfecta you pick the first four. You can also “box” these bets which means the order won’t matter as long as the two, three, or four horses you chose all show.

Watch out for how much you want to spend on that bet though, because boxing basically means you are making two, three or four separate wagers. If you are going up to a teller to place your bet, be ready to say it in this order: the race number, bet amount, type of bet, and number of the horse. For more helpful tips, the raceway website has a guide to horse racing for beginners.

9. The Horses Run Different Directions for Warm-Ups and Races

When horses are warming up on the track they run clockwise and when they are racing they run counter-clockwise. This is the case with every horse racing track in America, however it is reversed in some other countries. There is no clear reason for the different directions, but one person at the track suggested it is so that the horses know when they should be going fast for a race and when to take it easy.

10. Races Start from a Moving Gate Attached to the Starter Car

And they’re off! While most thoroughbred races start at a gate with horses stationary in pens, in harness-racing the horses are already moving when they get to the starting line. Horses are lined up in their positions and start to trot or pace behind a starter car that has motorized gates which fold up at the starting line.

On our tour of Yonkers Raceway one lucky guests got to actually ride in the starter car and experience this amazing view:

Bonus: Horses are Drug Tested