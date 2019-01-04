Tenno a big show in trotters cup

Impressive performer Tenno Sho has wasted little time stamping himself as one of the more exciting trotters in Western Australia since coming from the east coast last year and he gets a chance to further prove himself in tomorrow night’s Trotters Cup (2503m) at Gloucester Park.

The six-year-old has had five starts in WA, under the care of trainer-reinsman Nathan Turvey, for two wins and three placings.

His first win in at Pinjarra on December 3 was by more than 33m, a performance which Turvey said made him aim for a Trotters Cup berth.

“He’s done a good job,” Turvey said.

“He was advertised online and I bought him for $11,000.

“I bought him to race in lower grade races…you always have hope with them though.”

Tenno Sho rounded out his preparation for the $50,000 event with a sound second placing to Balmoral Boy at Gloucester Park on New Year’s Eve.

The gelding starts off the 10m line in tomorrow night’s feature, while other fancied runners in the race Sunoflindenny and Sun Of Anarchy are off 20m.

Turvey said he had hoped to give Tenno Sho a lighter week, but was content with the preparation he’s had.

“I didn’t want to race the week of the Trotters Cup, but he hadn’t raced for three weeks,” he said.

“It wasn’t a bad run, but I reckon he’s better from the stand and able to lead.

“When he gets out in front, that’s his best asset.

“We will weigh it up tomorrow night, but I reckon he will be able to lead.”

Turvey said Sunoflindenny was the one to beat in the Group 2 event, with the Ross Olivieri-trained trotter looking for four straight wins.

Turvey also has last start winner Carter Micheal engaged in the Direct Trades Supply Free-For-All (2130m), with the five-year-old to start from barrier six.

It’s a sharp rise in grade for Carter Micheal, but Turvey said he’s hopeful of a competitive showing.

“He won’t be driven aggressively,” he said.

“I’m hoping he can surprise a few of them.

“They’re all good horses in that race, so if he runs home well that would be good.”

In a further boost for Turvey’s stable, up-and-coming pacer Simba Bromac is on track to make his return to the track next week.

Simba Bromac was scratched from a Free-For-All race on December 7.

Turvey is hopeful of gaining a start in either the Fremantle Cup on January 11 or the WA Pacing Cup on January 18.

