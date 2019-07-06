Day At The Track

Tequila Monday crawled in 1:50.1

01:12 PM 06 Jul 2019 NZST
Matt Kakaley
Matt Kakaley drove Tequila Monday to an easy victory in a sparkling 1:50.1
Standardbred Canada Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, July 5, 2019 - She's slowing down. A week after matching Yonkers Raceway's all-age harness racing track record-1:50 flat-, Tequila Monday (Matt Kakaley, $2.50) 'crawled' in 1:50.1.

The odds-on lass toyed with her five inside rivals Friday night (July 5th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $46,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Tequila Monday worked around Feelin' Red Hot (George Brennan), then completed her rounds (interspersing intervals of :27, :55.2 and 1:23.2).

She whipped that pursuer by 2¼ lengths.

A first-up Gold Orchid N (Jim Marohn Jr.), Al-Mar-Got A Fever (Jason Bartlett) and Twinkle (Brent Holland) rounded out the payees, while Glenferrie Blade A (Jordan Stratton) enjoyed the thrill of competition.

For Tequila Monday, a 5-year-old statebred daughter of American Ideal co-owned by Northfork Racing & Chuck Pompey and trained by Chis Oakes, it was her eight win in 11 seasonal starts (26th win in 55 career starts). She's won her last six local tries. The exacta (two wagering favorites) paid $5.50, the triple returned $15.60 and the superfecta paid $65.

Tequila Monday

Saturday night (July 6th) finds the Raceway offering three, $25,000 eliminations for the Lawrence B. Sheppard Pace (2-year-old colts/geldings). Nineteen frosh get whittled down to eight for the $120,250 final a week from Saturday (July 13th).

Frank Drucker

