Tequila Monday equals all aged track record

02:24 PM 29 Jun 2019 NZST
YONKERS, NY, Friday, June 28, 2019--Favored Tequila Monday (Matt Kakaley, $4.30) sat well off insane (:26.1, 53.4, 1:21.2) fractions by Write Me a Song (Jordan Stratton) Friday evening (June 28th), then blew by everyone to match Yonkers Raceway's all-age harness racing track record of 1:50 flat.

She also became the Raceway's fastest-ever femme fatale.

The lass, from post position No. 7, won the $46,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace, her eighth victory in 10 seasonal starts and a place alongside The Real One (Pat Lachance), who first hit that number in November of 2016.

Feelin' Red Hot (George Brennan) was second, beaten a length-and-a-quarter, with Bettor Joy N (Dan Dube), Alexa's Power (Jim Marohn Jr.) and Delightfulmemphisn (Tyler Buter) rounding out the payees.

For Tequila Monday, a 5-year-old statebred daughter of American Ideal co-owned by Northfork Racing & Chuck Pompey and trained by Chis Oakes, the season's-best effort was her 25th win in 54 career starts. She's won her last five local tries. The exacta paid $15.80, the triple returned $84 and the superfecta paid $297.50

"If I pulled the plugs, she would've broken 1:50," Kakaley said. "She had another second in her."

 

Frank Drucker

Manager of Publicity

Yonkers

 

