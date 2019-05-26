Tequila Monday looks to continue winning ways

On a stakes laden harness racing program this Sunday (May 26th) at Harrah's Philadelphia, one of the most anticipated races is the $100,000 Betsy Ross Invitational for aged mares.

One of the top contenders to oust what is sure to be heavy favorite Shartin N is the Hunter Oakes trainee Tequila Monday, who is undefeated in six races so far this season.



Bred by Winbak Farm, Tequila Monday is a 5-year-old daughter of American Ideal - Margarita Monday. She was purchased for $40,000 at the 2015 Standardbred Horse Sale in Harrisburg by her current owners Northfork Racing and Check Pompey.



She made her racetrack debut on August 24th, 2016 at Harrah's Philly, where she dominated her foes, winning by nine lengths in 1:53.2. She went on to win four of five races at age two, including the New York Sire Stakes Final at Yonkers, where she finished second but was placed first after Roaring To Go caused interference at the top of the stretch.



After a successful freshman campaign, Tequila Monday started her 3-year-old season with two straight second place finishes before capturing the Lismore Final at Yonkers. She also went on to win a pair of legs of the New York Sire Stakes, and a Bluegrass Stakes event at The Red Mile. She ended the year with eight wins, and earnings of $406,441.



Now at age five, the 23 time winner is looking to establish herself as one of the top pacing mares in the sport, and a win in the Betsy Ross at Harrah's Philadelphia against the likes of Shartin N may do just that. All signs point to a big effort coming up on Sunday. She is riding a six race winning streak, plus she loves this oval. It's where she got her first career win, and it's where she set her lifetime mark of 1:49.4. Also, she gets the services of one of the games best big money drivers in Brian Sears.



The Betsy Ross is the 10th race on the program, and one of three $100,000 Invitational Races. The other two being the Maxie Lee for older trotters and the Commodore Barry for older male pacers. Post Time for the 14 race program is 12:40 PM EDT.

