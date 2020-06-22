Terang is just tops, says Matt

Young Terang harness racing driver Matthew Horsnell is thoroughly enjoying life in Victoria's Western District - so much so that he reckons he's there to stay.

Horsnell, 24, has been part of the powerful Marg Lee stable on a full-time basis for the past two years.

"It does get pretty hectic at times when we're doing big numbers, but we get there in the end," he said.

And while Horsnell doesn't mind one bit that he's down the pecking order when it comes to stable driving engagements, he's been making the most of his opportunities.

"Jason (Lee) and Glen (Craven) are both excellent drivers and they are our main boys, but I'm more than happy to poke along and pick up a drive now and again," he said.

Horsnell showed at the lastest Terang meeting that he's more than competent with a blowout victory on 25/1 chance Keayang Kreuzer ( Somebeachsomewhere -Inasafeplace (Safely Kept).

After briefly being wide early, Horsnell sent the three-year-old to the head of affairs and with steady splits of 31.1, 29.6, 28.9 and 28.8, they packed too many guns for warm favorite Gee Smith (Greg Sugars).

"He deserved to win because he's just been so consistent with five placings from eight runs in a bit over two months of racing," Horsnell said.

"I think the plan is to geld him and put him out for a while. He's going to do a nice job when he comes back in," he said.

"In the past he's never shown a lot of gate speed because he's a very laid-back type. But we got across the field okay the other night. And I loved how he kept kicking when they got to his girth over the final stages."

Horsnell, who is a grandson of Norm Armsden, a winner of the SA trainers' premiership when he was based over there, has had a great grounding since leaving school after Year 10 when he decided harness racing was his career path.

"Pop was helping Danny and Jill Norris, of Little River, and training a few of his own there when I was growing up. I was always with him at weekends and later I spent time with the late Alan Tubbs. I now reckon I was a bit young when I was with Alan and didn't listen like I should have-looking back, he was such a smart trainer," Horsnell said.

He then worked for Maree and John Caldow for two or three years and gained further experience.

"The biggest reason for shifting to Terang was to learn from Marg. I'd been part-time for a bit and getting a full-time job at the stable was one of the best things I've ever done," he said.

"We all get our work done, but the atmosphere is unreal. There's plenty of joking and a fair bit of ribbing goes on, but I just really enjoy it. They also let me train a few of my own at the place too, which is great. I'm in for the long haul and I'll still be here for years to come."

Horsnell said his parents David and Kim were keen supporters.

"Dad owned a few horses with his father Harry and some of them were pretty good, including one in Hail Claudia."

The pacer, by Jefs Emperor out of Star Courier (Royal Derby), won 12 races and 18 placings for $55,000 in the late 1990s.

Horsnell is enjoying a steady season with nine wins and 24 placings.

"I haven't been doing that much driving as I had a knee reconstruction, courtesy of football. I've still got some metal screws inserted. I should retire, but I love the game. I probably should just stick with the horses."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura