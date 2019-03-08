Terror To Love filly to contest Paleface Adios

The first siring winner by three-time New Zealand Cup champion, Terror To Love , will contest the Paleface Adios 2yo Wayne Wilson Pace at Albion Park on July 6.

The Mark Jones trained Millwood Tilly was Terror To Love's first triumph in a $6,000 two-year-old pace at Newcastle on February 23.

That was the bay filly's debut run. She then finished fourth in the Group Two $50,000 Sapling Stakes at Tabcorp Menangle last Saturday (March 2).

Millwood Tilly is owned by Tony and Karen Turpin of Haigslea, their daughter Chantal, and Denis Golinski. The same owners also own the closely related Rob Roy Mattgregor gelding, Mattgregor, who has won 16 of his 38 starts and $141,374.

In human terms they are cousins. Millwood Tilly's dam (Miss Sunshine) and Mattgregor's dam (Albuquerque) are both out of the 2000 Albert Albert six-win New Zealand mare, Princess Alberta.

Princess Alberta also left Alberto Contador (1:49.8) who won 44 races and $664,218.

“Millwood Tilly will have one more start on Saturday in Sydney with ‘Jonesy’ in the Group Two race ($50,000 Pink Bonnet), and then she will be spelled for the Winter Carnival here in Brisbane,” Turpin (Tony) said.

“I’ve never seen her, other than in a photo, but we were looking through the Sales catalogue and I wanted her because she was closely related to Mattgregor,” he added.

Jones paid $13,000 for the filly, on behalf of his clients, to Canterbury breeder Katie Carville at last year’s Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka (South Auckland).

On debut Millwood Tilly drew five (of six) and Jones shot the $1.45 favourite to the lead soon after the start. That was the winning of the race.

She bolted in by 6.2 and 28.6 metres, pacing the mobile mile (1609m) in 2:00.8. Her sectionals were 30.3, 33.3, 28.9, and 28.3.

“I’ve never had a starter in the ‘Paleface’ before so that will be quite a thrill. In fact I haven’t had too many smart 2-year-olds over the years. She’s certainly one of the better juveniles I’ve had – and I've never laid a finger on her.

“Mark tells me she is a progressive type and that the ‘Terror To Loves’ go okay early. I’m looking forward to seeing her in the flesh,” Turpin said.

He said the bay would be trained by Peter and Chantal McMullen (daughter) when she gets to Queensland.

“There’s a real ‘Mattgregor’ connection here. It all started through my mate Chris Barsby one day when we were chatting. He told me ‘Jonesy’ had an unraced 3-year-old pacer named Mattgregor.

“He never raced in New Zealand, but we bought him on the trainer’s word. That was more than good enough because Mattgregor has won a lot of races and more than $100,000. he even ran fifth in the Chariots Of Fire.

“It’s quite ironic really because I’ve never been to New Zealand. I don’t even have a passport. I’ve bought a few off Mark now. He’s a quality horseman, a good friend, and a great judge,” he said.

Turpin said he had also purchased Mattgregor's little 2-year-old half sister (by Sunshine Beach ) named Miss Ruby Sunshine from Jones.

"She finished second in her only start for Mark in New Zealand last Sunday. That was a Group Three race. That filly will end up here too.

"According to Mark, he believed Peter would be suited by ‘Tilly' and Chantal - 'Ruby'. Who knows what horse they will drive. They will have to argue over that one," Turpin joked.

Queensland’s two-year-old racing program now features six Group 1 races.

Millwood Tilly’s winning debut run at Newcastle last month:

https://www.hrnsw.com.au/trotstv/replays/39842

Duane Ranger

for Racing Queensland