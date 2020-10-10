Test Of Faith comes through in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY -- New York star Test Of Faith rolled to her seventh-straight victory when winning the opening division of the $262,000 Arlene Siegel Memorial International Stallion Stake Two-Year-Old Filly Pace, sponsored by Jules Siegel and Fashion Farms at The Red Mile.

Sent the 1-5 favorite, driver David Miller moved Test Of Faith for the front from post 7, clearing command from Marsala Hanover past a :27.2 opening quarter. The Art Major filly maintained her speed up the backstretch, clipping the half in :54.1 as Lady Midnight committed first over moving to the final turn. Caviart Audrey tracked cover to three-quarters in 1:22.2 and fanned three wide into the stretch, but Test Of Faith already got a jump on the field.

Spinning for the finish, Miller kept Test Of Faith straight and sped to a 1:48.4 victory chased by Notorious Pink, who shook loose from a shuffled trip to take second. Marsala Hanover snagged third while Caviart Audrey settled for fourth.

"She's always been perfect--if you had 20 horses like her you wouldn't have much of a job to do," Pelling said after the race. "She's surprised me. We've always really liked her, but that's going to another level, what she's done the last three weeks. Jimmy Marohn [Jr.] did a great job with her and he always came back and said 'Man, I can't wait to pop those plugs and ask her to step.'"

Just a tick off the world record, Test Of Faith now has eight victories from nine starts and $500,000 earned for owners Melvin Segal, Kentuckiana Racing Stable and Eddie Gran. The Fred Hertrich III-bred filly paid $2.40 to win.

The second division of the Arlene Siegel Memorial saw Fire Start Hanover move forward early and front the field to the finish for her fifth-straight victory.

Leaving from post 2, driver Dexter Dunn cleared command with Fire Start Hanover to a :28.1 opening quarter and increased the speed slightly to a :55.4 half. Continualou angled first over from fourth moving to the far turn, locking 2-1 second choice Blue Diamond Eyes at the pylons. With a breather to three-quarters in 1:24, Fire Start Hanover straightened for a sprint to the finish. The Richard "Nifty" Norman-trained daughter of Somebeachsomewhere held firm to the finish of a 1:50.3 mile with Blue Diamond Eyes shaking loose and splitting horses late to take second. JK Alwaysbalady rallied for third with Thebeachiscalling finishing fourth.

"I was very nervous [watching her race], but we really have fun coming down here," co-owner David Hoese said after the race. "This [filly is the best I've owned] by far."

Winning six races from nine starts, Fire Start Hanover has earned $211,336 for owners Pinske Stables, David Hoese and Lawrence Means. She paid $3.60 to win.

Grand Circuit action resumes at The Red Mile on Saturday (Oct. 10) with a total seven divisions of International Stallion Stakes--three for the $299,100 Betting Line Two-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Pace and four for the $304,000 International Moni Two-Year-Old Filly Trot. Racing gets underway at 1:00 p.m. (EDT).