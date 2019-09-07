Day At The Track

Tetrick, Melander shine in Simcoe and Wellwood

12:43 PM 07 Sep 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Green Manalishi S, harness racing When Dovescry, harness racing Sisters Promise, harness racing Back Of The Neck, harness racing Capricornus, harness racing
Green Manalishi S and driver Tim Tetrick edge All Wrapped Up
New Image Media photo
When Dovescry and driver Simon Allard
New Image Media photo
Sisters Promise
New Image Media photo
Back Of The Neck and driver Mattias Melander
New Image Media photo
Capricornus
New Image Media photo
Green Manalishi S
Whendoves Cry
Sisters Promise
Back Of The Neck
Capricornus
Previous
1 - 3 of 10
Next
MILTON, ON - September 6, 2019 - A quintet of Grand Circuit stakes for rookie and sophomore trotters headlined Friday evening's card at Woodbine Mohawk Park.
 
A trio of Simcoe Stakes divisions for three-year-olds and a pair of William Wellwood Memorial eliminations for two-year-olds all took place on a 10-race card.
 
Green Manalish S dug deep late to reach up for a thrilling victory in the lone $174,503 Simcoe division for three-year-old colts and geldings. The victory gave driver Tim Tetrick and trainer Marcus Melander each a stakes hat-trick on the card.
 
All Wrapped Up made a second-quarter move from third to first and led the field by the half in :57. Green Manalishi S and Tetrick got away fourth and sat there until the midway point of the mile, angling out to come first-up.
 
The third-quarter saw All Wrapped Up ramp up the tempo :28.1, while Green Manalishi S grinded up to the leader's wheel.
 
In the stretch, All Wrapped Up was all out and kept Green Manalishi S more than a length away with an eighth of a mile to go. The Melander trainee would not be denied a victory, finding more in deep stretch and powering by just in time for a 1:53 victory.
 
"I thought I was a little messed up there when I let them get over to the half too slow and I was a little far back," said Tetrick. "I had to come a little early there going to the half, but my horse sat out there and put his nose up when it was time.
 
"Top of the lane a little bit (worried)," admitted Tetrick. "Half way down the lane he started kicking in and right by the tote board he took off for me and I knew I was going to get him."
 
Union Forces finished third, while Smart As Hill was fourth.
 
A son of Muscle Hill, Green Manalishi S was making his first start at Mohawk Park since capturing last year's Wellwood Memorial. The Melander trainee improved to four wins and $385,726 earned in eight starts this season.
 
Green Manalishi S will now head towards next Saturday's (September 14) Canadian Trotting Classic with nine wins and $945,883 in career earnings for owner Courant Inc.
 
A $2 win ticket on Green Manalishi S returned $2.80.
 
The entry box for the Canadian Trotting Classic closes Tuesday morning (September 10) at 10:30 a.m. The top-ten money earners to enter will compete in the rich final.
 
The Simcoe Stakes for three-year-old trotting fillies saw a group of 13 separated into a pair of divisions.
 
Hambletonian Oaks winner When Dovescry made her first start since August 3 and got things her own way to win the $85,029 first division
 
Now racing for trainer Carmen Auciello, When Dovescry and driver Simon Allard trotted out to the lead and got away with soft fractions of :28.3, :58.4 and 1:27.4. Special Honor followed the leader's every move from the two-hole, while 3/5 favourite Evident Beauty sat third.
 
The sprint for home saw Evident Beauty trotting up a storm and appearing to have a chance to defeat When Dovescry until she made a break entering the final sixteenth, handing the victory to When Dovescry in 1:54.4. Special Honor finished two-lengths back in second, while Evident Beauty finished third.
 
"I got lucky," said Allard about the break made by Evident Beauty. "She didn't race in a little while and we needed a race and we ended up winning, so that's great. She's been good all along and sometimes the good horses do everything right and it works out for them."
 
A daughter of Muscle Hill, When Dovescry picked up her third straight win to bring her sophomore record to three wins and $328,054 earned in six starts. She now sports career numbers of eight wins and $618,764 earned for owners Go Fast Stable, Yves Sarrazin, Kapildeo Singh and Lawrence Dumain.
 
A $2 win ticket on When Dovescry returned $4.50.
 
Sisters Promise went to the top and never looked back to win the $86,028 second Simcoe division in a career-best 1:53.4.
 
Driven by Tetrick, Sisters Promise trotted out to the lead and set fractions of :28.2, :57.4 and 1:25.3. Race-favourite The Ice Dutchess sat fourth and angled out heading towards three-quarters.
 
Sisters Promise got away from her rivals after creating separation at three-quarters and trotted home in :28.1 to win by three-quarters of a length. The Ice Dutchess finished second, while Bright Eyes M was third.
 
"She's always had enough talent, just hasn't been able to put it together," said Tetrick. "I got off the car and got an easy first-eighth and kind of cruised to the half and then I stepped on the gas and she held off The Ice Dutchess late."
 
A daughter of Father Patrick, Sisters Promise was winless in 11 starts this season prior to her Simcoe score. The Linda Toscano trainee has now earned over $100,000 this season to bring her career totals to four wins and $192,109 earned for owners Brittany Farms.
 
Sisters Promise paid $20.20 to win.
 
The top finishers from Friday's Simcoe Stakes are all eligible to next Saturday's (September 14) Elegantimage Stakes. The top-ten money earners to enter by Tuesday morning will line up for the rich event.
 
A group of 14 two-year-old trotting colts and geldings were split into a pair of $30,000 eliminations for the Wellwood Memorial. The top-five finishers from each division booked their ticket to next Saturday's $370,000 final.
 
Back Of The Neck was a coast-to-coast winner in the first elimination for the Team Melander. The Ready Cash colt and driver Mattias Melander set fractions of :28, :58.3 and 1:26.4 before trotting home in :28.1 for a 1:55 victory.
 
"Every start he races he's been developing more," said Mattias Melander about Back Of The Neck. "I was on him a little bit, but I think he had some left."
 
Trained by Marcus Melander, Back Of The Neck didn't face pressure until Beyond Kronos pushed first-up going to three-quarters. The margin of victory was a length and a half with Beyond Kronos finishing second and Port Perry finishing third off a two-hole trip.
 
Nylander and Hetalkstoangels completed the top-five to advance to next week's final.
 
A $150,000 Harrisburg yearling purchase, Back Of The Neck is now three for five with $56,845 earned for owners Howard Taylor, Order By Stable and Judith Taylor. He paid $5.80 to win.
 
Marcus Melander completed the sweep of the Wellwood eliminations with Capricornus holding off a push from longshot Hp Royal Theo to win the second split in 1:55.1
 
Driven by Tetrick, Capricornus angled out from third on the far turn to make a first-up bid against leader and race-favourite Synergy. The public's choice couldn't deliver in the lane after a three-quarter clocking of 1:27. Capricornus overtook the lead and dug in to hold off Hp Royal Theo by a neck.
 
"I really liked what I saw and he really dug in all the way," said Melander of Capricornus. "He's got a really good attitude and that's really important and he's a really nice gaited-horse and a pleasure to drive."
 
Moon Bridge and Blue Cupertino completed the Superfecta. Synergy did make the final by finishing fifth.
 
A $110,000 Harrisburg yearling purchase, Capricornus is now three for six with $96,770 earned for owner JJ Stable. The Melander trainee shaved a fifth of a second off his previous career best with the victory.
 
Capricornus paid $4.10 to win.
 
The post position draw for next Saturday's (September 14) $370,000 final took place following the eliminations. The Melander stable had their choice of positions following the victories by Back Of The Neck and Capricornus.
 
1 - Blue Cupertino
2 - Hetalkstoangels
3 - Back Of The Neck
4 - Capricornus
5 - Hp Royal Theo
6 - Nylander
7 - Moon Bridge
8 - Port Perry
9 - Beyond Kronos
10 - Synergy
AE - Your Still Up
 
Friday evening's card also featured a $30,000 Mares Preferred. Youaremycandygirl followed up her stunning victory from a week ago with a 1:48.3 victory over Seaswift Joy N and Kissin In The Sand.
 
Making her second start from trainer Richard Moreau, Youaremycandygirl brushed to the lead in the second-quarter and never looked back to win. The four-year-old mare and driver Louis Philippe Roy posted fractions of :54.4 and 1:21.4 before firing home in :26.4 for her third win of the season.
 
Owned by W Donovan, Youaremycandygirl sports career numbers of 21 wins and over $1.5 million earned. She paid $3.50 to win.
 
Live racing continues Saturday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park with more Grand Circuit action. Rookie pacers, colts and fillies, will compete in the Champlain, while three-year-old pacing fillies will duel in the Simcoe.
 
Post time is 7:10 p.m.
 
by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment


 
 
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Last to first for Betterb Chevron N at Yonkers
07-Sep-2019 15:09 PM NZST
Custom Cantab wins $40,000 Miss Versatility leg
07-Sep-2019 12:09 PM NZST
Andy McCarthy wins 2 of 3 co-features
07-Sep-2019 12:09 PM NZST
Shorething Fashion takes mark at Plainridge
07-Sep-2019 12:09 PM NZST
First Call wins Vernon Downs feature
07-Sep-2019 10:09 AM NZST
Batavia features Open Trot and Pace
07-Sep-2019 10:09 AM NZST
Catch The Fire ignites big dreams
07-Sep-2019 06:09 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News