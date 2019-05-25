Tetrick, Cullipher combine to sweep features

CHESTER PA - The meet's leading driver, Tim Tetrick, combined with trainer Jeff Cullipher to win Friday's two featured harness racing events at Harrah's Philadelphia with promising Hoosier Park shippers.

In the $17,000 distaff pace, Quite A Sight went to the lead late on the first turn and put early numbers of :26.4 and :55.3 on the board. Past the half favored Believe In Me went up to challenge the pacesetting second choice, and they were engaged in battle towards the 1:24 three-quarters. That contest lasted all the way just past midstretch, where Quite A Sight finally claimed a definite lead for good, winning by a length over her rival in 1:52.1, the fastest clocking she's ever posted. Trainer Cullipher co-owns the victorious daughter of Camluck with Pollack Racing LLC, and they saw their mare boost her lifetime earnings into six figures, now resting at $105,703.

The Tetrick / Cullipher-sponsored sophomore Horns For Three got three breaks go in his favor while winning a $16,000 trot - but the second one almost ruined all the good luck.

Lapped By Lindy, a winner of 4 of 6 starts lifetime, made a break at the start, and Tetrick was able to get the victorious altered son of Credit Winner to the lead before the :28 quarter. The pair then ceded the lead to Chapter Fashion, who took the field to the half in :56.4, but that one then turned over the lead to a brushing Capt Chaps Hanover just before the 1:25.1 three-quarters. Tetrick was alert to avoid Chapter Fashion when he went to a run on the turn and was able to maintain inside position, then got his best break of all when Capt Chaps Hanover lost composure at headstretch, giving Horns For Three a straight shot up the inside to complete a 1:55.4 victory, his quickest ever. Cullipher and Pollack Racing LLC also own the developing three-year-old.

Both Tetrick and George Napolitano Jr. had superb showings Friday at Philly as they continue their battle atop the dashwinning standings - Napolitano won five times, Tetrick four, to make the 2019 count Tetrick 71, Napolitano 68. After Cat Manzi won the first sulky win title in 2006, the only drivers to wear the crown at season's end are Napolitano and Tetrick.

It's little surprise that Tetrick put on a fine showing at Philly today, because one of his favorite days of the year is coming up here Sunday - the Super Sunday card of three $100,000 Invitationals. In 11 previous editions of each, Tetrick has won the Betsy Ross Mares Pace six times and the Maxie Lee Trot five times, so he knows the way to Victory Lane in the track's signature event. And he may even add the Commodore Barry Pace, in this fifth edition, to his trophy case, behind the talented Donttellmenomore, in addition to having defending champion Shartin N in the Betsy Ross, and Guardian Angel AS in the Maxie Lee. Captain Crunch will also be on the fantastic card Sunday in Pennsylvania Sire Stakes action.

