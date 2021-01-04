Tetrick, George sweep opening day features

LEBANON, OH. - A pair of $30,000 claiming paces highlighted the first day (Sunday, Jan. 3) of the 2021 harness racing meet at Miami Valley Raceway with driver Trace Tetrick and trainer Tyler George winning both of the $15,750 purse events.

Secret Threat copped the lidlifter in 1:52.4 over Never Say Never N (Josh Sutton) and Hal N Sammy (Tyler Smith) in what proved to be the quickest mile of the day. Trainer Tyler George co-owns the nine-year-old son of Palone Hanover , who won for the 35th time in his career boosting his lifetime earnings to over $340,000.

In the 12th of 14 dashes on the day, Tetrick and George were back in the winner's circle with Voracity, an eight-year-old son of Sportsmaster . It was the 23rd tally for the winner and increased his total bounty to over $630,000. Brian and Ira Wallach own Voracity, who will join Secret Threat as one of the favorites when a $30,000 "Claim To Fame" series commences at Miami Valley next Sunday (Jan. 10).

Tetrick lead all drivers on opening day with a Grand Slam. In addition to Secret Threat and Voracity, the 34-year-old green and gold clad reinsman won with Friskiesonaroll (1:56.4, $7.60) and Golden Paradise (1:55.3, $3).

Dan Noble and Josh Sutton had driving doubles with Jeremy Smith, Sam Widger, Randy Tharps, Brett Miller, Sandy Beatty and LeWayne Miller all getting their initial victories on the year.

The Miami Valley handle of $604,280 was its best opening day to begin its eighth season of live racing.

Racing resumes at Miami Valley on Monday (Jan. 4) and Tuesday (Jan. 5) afternoons with 2:05 p.m. post times.

Gregg Keidel



