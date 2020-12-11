Tetrick, Lorentzon combine for feature wins

CHESTER PA – Driver Tim Tetrick, trainer Anette Lorentzon, and a pair of three-year-old trotting fillies teamed up for off-the-pace harness racing victories in the twin $12,800 features at Harrah’s Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

First up was the Conway Hall miss Sweet Heart As, who hadn’t raced in 28 days but nonetheless was ready to capitalize on a second-over trip to win in 1:56.2, three-quarters of a length ahead favored pocketsitter Reciprocal Blue Chip. ACL Stuteri AB owns the filly, who has four wins in twelve seasonal starts. (As the $10.40 third choice, Sweet Heart As was the longest-priced winner on the program.)

Tetrick had to rally the Father Patrick filly Context from further back, coming three-wide from a third-over fifth, five lengths back, at the three-quarters, but she went on strongly to win in 1:56. President, a 38-1 shot, followed the favored winner but came up a length shy as Context won for the third straight time for owner Jorgen Jahre Jr.

In the $11,600 top fast-class trot on the card, the veteran Credit Winner gelding Fashion Creditor handled a one-step jump in company with aplomb, setting all the fractions for George Napolitano Jr. and prevailing by 1½ lengths over Rock Of Cashel. The career winner of $722,735 is trained by Tom Fanning for owner Joseph Smith.

Todd McCarthy, David Miller (celebrating his birthday), George Napolitano Jr., and Tim Tetrick each had three winners on the Thursday card. Tetrick and Napolitano have won every drivers dashwinning title at Chester/Philly since the track’s inaugural year (when Cat Manzi came out on top), and with a commanding lead going into the last days of the meet, Napolitano will win his eighth title in 2020; Tetrick has six local championships.