Tim Tetrick reflects on 10,000 victories

Harrisburg, PA --- Tim Tetrick enjoys winning races, which probably is no surprise given the historic rate at which he’s collected victories throughout his harness racing career.

Tetrick, who attended Monday’s opening of the Standardbred Horse Sale, last week became the 12th driver in North American harness racing history to reach 10,000 lifetime wins. Tetrick shattered the record for youngest driver to reach the milestone, which was set previously by a 40-year-old Walter Case Jr. in 2001. Tetrick is still two weeks from turning 36.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Tetrick said. “We’ve been racing horses forever and there have only been 12 who have ever done it, so that’s pretty cool. I’ve been able to have a great career. I’m 35 years old and I’m honored to get to do something that I love to do and get to win races.”

Of course, Tetrick is no stranger to milestones. He had 1,000 wins by the age of 22 and, aided by a single-season record 1,189 triumphs in 2007, was at 5,000 victories just five years later.

In 2007, Tetrick was named the U.S. Harness Writers Association’s Rising Star Award winner as well as Driver of the Year. That season he became the first driver to lead the sport in both wins and purses in the same year since 1991. Driver of the Year honors from the U.S. Harness Writers Association followed in 2008, 2012 and 2013.

This season, Tetrick has won 438 races and earned $10.2 million in purses. He is trying for a 13th consecutive year in the top 10 for wins and an 11th in the top three for earnings. Tetrick’s 11 consecutive years with at least $10 million is a record. He is the only driver in history to surpass $18 million in seasonal earnings, which he has accomplished three times, including a record $19.7 million in 2008.

For his career, Tetrick is fifth in earnings, with $187 million.

In 2012, Tetrick was the regular driver of Horse of the Year winner Chapter Seven and Pacer of the Year honoree Captaintreacherous. All totaled that season, Tetrick was the regular driver of seven of the sport’s 12 divisional champions, including Hambletonian winner Market Share.

“The last 10 years I’ve been playing in the major leagues,” said Tetrick, who has won races at a nearly 20-percent rate during his career. “I guess (winning) one out of five isn’t bad, especially when you’re playing with the big boys. Since ’07 it’s been about 7,000 wins, so that’s pretty good.

“Getting to win the Hambletonian and getting to win the Breeders Crowns are moments that stand out, but mainly it’s just getting to drive the high-profile horses, getting to follow those. Just showing up to work and getting to do something I like. My life is pretty good.”

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications