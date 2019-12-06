Tetrick scores another four-bagger

CHESTER, PA - Perhaps the end of the 2019 harness racing season a week from this Sunday will be the only thing that can derail the Tim Tetrick Express at Harrah's Philadelphia, as the recent electee into the Hall of Fame added four more winners on Wednesday afternoon at the southeast Pennsylvania oval, including victories in both co-features and a win in one of the two co-featured contests.

Both the trotter SVF Cash Deposit and the pacer Bigonpersonality N made successful brushes down the backstretch for Tetrick en route to their triumphs in the $16,000 top-level events. The Bettor's Delight gelding Bigonpersonality N ran his record to 3-for-4 in North America with a 1:53.3 victory, 2½ lengths to the good of Missile Seelster, for trainer Jim King Jr. and the partnership of Richard Poillucci and Jo Ann Looney-King - the Superfecta of Shartin N fame.

The Cash Hall gelding SVF Cash Deposit is also a recent addition to the local scene, though he only came from as far as Running Aces in Minnesota. But he looked very good Wednesday while taking a new mark of 1:56.3, 4Â¾ lengths ahead of favored pacesetter Choco Charlie, for owner Elvin Zimmerman, who had been training the improving diamondgaiter before turning him over to the care of Justin Lebo before this start.

The veteran Muscle Mass gelding Rubber Duck won his third straight in the trotting sector of the $14,500 co-featured class, with Tetrick moving him to the lead in front of the stands and then just riding along behind as the favorite won by 4Â½ lengths over first-over Perfect Stick. The winner of $585,949 posted a sharp clocking of 1:53.4 in the cool conditions for trainer Jennifer Bongiorno and owners Blair and Erna Corbeil.

The only headliner Tetrick missed was the $14,500 pace, in which the Tellitlikeitis sophomore gelding Ollie's Ztam overcame a 34-day layoff in rallying from the pocket for driver Yannick Gingras to catch a strong pacesetter in Quality Bud by a neck in 1:51, equaling his lifetime mark. Ron Burke has taken over the training of the promising sophomore for Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC, J&T Silva- Purnel & Libby, and Frank Baldachino.

Tetrick has now posted 44 victories during the last nine cards on which he has competed at Philly.