Tetrick takes three including feature

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Tim Tetrick was the hot driver Saturday night at the Meadowlands as he drove the winners of the sixth, seventh and eighth races on the harness racing program. The last of his "natural hat trick" came in the $22,500 featured conditioned pace with San Domino A in 1:50.1.

San Domino A picked up cover from 6-5 favorite Harambe Deo as leader Americanprimetime reached the half in :55.1. Harambe Deo and Americanprimetime were on even terms as they passed three-quarters while San Domino A continued along in perfect position second-over.

Tetrick tipped San Domino A at just the right time inside the eighth pole as a tired Harambe Deo gave way. A super-game Americanprimetime fought on valiantly along the inside but could not prevent San Domino A from going on to a three-quarter-length win. Declan Seelster rallied for third. Harambe Deo faded to seventh.

The winner, a 6-year-old gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere -Reggae Miss, returned $11.80 as the third choice in the wagering. He is owned by Joe P Racing and Oldford Racing, trained by Andrew Harris and now has 18 victories from 62 lifetime starts and earnings of $181,088.

Tetrick's other winners came with 4-5 favorite McThriller (in the sixth race) and 1-5 public choice Griffon Hanover (seventh).

LIVE RACING THIS THURSDAY: The racing schedule expands from two days a week to three, effective December 5, as live action at the Big M will be conducted on a Thursday-Saturday basis throughout December. Post time is 7:15 p.m.

A LITTLE MORE: 50-cent Pick-5 players who had winning tickets cashed in for a handsome $3,476, even though none of the horses in the sequence went off at odds longer than 7-2. ... The 20-cent Survivor Pick-10 played out like a jackpot wager once again. One sharp bettor playing into the Portland hub who lasted seven legs walked away with $8,501. ... Andy Miller matched Tetrick by winning three times on the program. ... Tyler Buter drove two to victory lane on the card, giving him five winner's circle visits for the weekend. ... All-source handle on the 13-race card totaled $2,475,703, pushing wagering for the weekend past the $5 million mark.