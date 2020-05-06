Tetrick to replace John Brennan on Board

Columbus, OH — District 12 of the U.S. Trotting Association Board of Directors announced Tuesday (May 5) that Ashley Tetrick has been selected to replace John Brennan as a director for the organization. Brennan, who was a USTA director for 23 years and chairman of District 12, died March 10.

Tetrick’s term will begin immediately and will run until the next District 12 meeting, which has yet to be determined, but typically is held in late fall.

“Ashley mentioned to Jacquie (Ingrassia) that she would be interested,” said new District 12 Chairman Jeff Gregory. “We discussed it, and both felt that she would be a good fit. She’s young, has fresh ideas and is not afraid to speak her mind and she’s replacing a guy who also wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.

“She’ll fit into the seat very well because she’s well-versed and knowledgeable about our industry and wants to participate,” added Gregory.

An owner and breeder, Tetrick is the wife of Hall of Fame driver Tim Tetrick. She is well known for creating and managing the highly successful Tetrick Racing brand and social media platforms as well as her passion regarding horse aftercare.

“It is an honor to be a part of the U.S. Trotting Association as a board member,” said Tetrick. “After attending my first USTA annual meeting, I was inspired and wanted to use my knowledge to help our sport. John Brennan and I were very good friends and for many years he suggested that I take the leap to be on this board. Through his passing, I hope that I can become an asset to our business and make him proud.”

A graduate of Purdue University with a degree in business marketing, Tetrick worked as the marketing and sales director for Frank’s Pharmacy, a respected equine pharmaceutical company, for six years before her daughter Trysta was born.

In 2015, she created “Tetrick Racing” to promote the brand to fans through numerous social media platforms that now have more than 30,000 followers. Later, she added “TetrickRacingGear.com” that promotes branded clothing with sales in the U.S. and 18 different countries.

Tetrick was a guest speaker at the 2015 World Trotting Conference in Australia when she traveled there with her husband Tim, who finished third in the World Driving Championship while representing the U.S. She is a former world champion barrel racer who has combined her love for riding, racing and marketing of harness racing to fans all over the world.

Tetrick joins Gregory, Ingrassia, Chris McErlean and Jason Settlemoir on the USTA Board of Directors for District 12.

from the USTA Communications Department