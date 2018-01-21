Tetrick wins seven on Saturday card

Manhattan Beach’s 1:51.4 score in Miami Valley’s Open Pace on Saturday was one of seven triumphs for red-hot driver Trace Tetrick.

Lebanon, OH --- Best known as the winningest harness racing driver in Hoosier Park history, 31-year-old Trace Tetrick is also making his presence well known in the neighboring Buckeye State. After winning his first Ohio meet dash crown at Miami Valley Raceway in 2017, Tetrick has taken the five-eighths mile oval by storm again early in 2018, as he captured seven contests on Saturday (Jan. 20) at that facility.

After capturing the $10,000 first prize in the second annual North America Drivers Championship at Miami Valley on Jan. 9, by virtue of winning the last three races in the contest, the green and gold clad reinsman has streaked to a substantial lead in the local dash derby through the first dozen days. Tetrick entered the evening seeking his fourth consecutive five-win program.

Attaining that lofty goal by guiding Manhattan Beach to his second straight Open Pace victory wasn’t enough, however, as Trace was right back in the winner’s circle the next two races with Caviart Midnight and Hezabluechipboy N—his sixth and seventh scores of the night and 22nd in the last five days. Through the first dozen days of the 87-day meet, Tetrick has now notched 39 victories.

Despite a slightly sticky surface due to a day-long thaw, Manhattan Beach made overcoming his assigned outside post position look easy. Parked out the entire :26.2 opening quarter, the 5-year-old son of Somebeachsomewhere played with the rest of the talented field once he got command shortly thereafter.

Cruising through middle fractions of :54.4 and 1:22.4, the winner opened a couple lengths lead by the head of the stretch and widened the margin to the wire in 1:51.4. Rock Out (Shawn Barker II) raced gamely to finish second ahead of My Buddy Ninkster (Josh Sutton).

Tetrick’s other winners came behind John Jay ($18.00), Hoosier Rikki ($4.80), Jackie Goldstein ($7.60) and Stamkos ($5.20).

Finalists were also determined in the first of six varied Claim To Fame Series to complete the preliminary legs.

Prince Clyde was the only multiple winner among the $20,000 male claiming pacers who competed in four divisions each of the last two Saturday nights. His $21,250 in series earnings lead the way and stamped him as the early favorite for the $35,000 championship next week.

Others who qualified for the final were Cracker Pullet, Ideal Kiss, R Gauwitz Hanover, Mr Julian, Dovuto Hanover, Dalton Did It, MG Kid, Artistic Director and Chocolate Crackers.

by Miami Valley Raceway