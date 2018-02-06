Tetrick with Cashendash Hanover in feature

DOVER, Del. --- Third turning for home, Tim Tetrick with Cashendash Hanover, took the passing lane route to a three-quarter length 1:52.2 harness racing victory in the Dover Downs feature for the second-straight week on Monday, Feb. 5..

After a ;26 opening panel, the $17,500 Claiming pace resulted into a battle between two 11-year-old veterans who have each earned around a half-million during their their careers with owner-trainer Dylan Davis’ Cashendash Hanover, an altered son of Western Hanover -Castanet Hall, is now at $500,669 lifetime. Runner-up was Fancyfreeshark (Jonathan Roberts) the youngest horse in the eight-horse field, six-year-old Lew’s Maverick (Montrell Teague) closing fast to be third.

In a $12,500 claimer, Sean Bier and Jet Blue Miracle got up in the same winning time of 1:52.2. The Jereme’s Jet -Blue Spock gelding owned by R.J.Thomas and trained by Crissy Bier, held off Lee Is A Star (Tony Morgan) with Fire In The Belly (Tetrick) finishing third .

Magic Maddy won the day’s top trot in 1:55.3 driven by Tony Morgan. A four-year-old daughter of Majestic Son -Mystic Madeleine, Magic Maddy got to the front early and led the way to a new personal speed record for owners, trainer Vince Bradley and Lou Catana. Hannah’s Charm (Tetrick) nipped My Big Kadillac (Vince Copeland) for second-place honors.

On Wednesday, a hard-hitting octet of fast females headed by Divas Image (Morgan), seeking a fifth straight $25,000 Mares Open win takes on three-time winner Terror At Night (Montrell Teague) and Shartin N (Tetrick)) a winner of her last two in-a-row.

A $12,000 TR0T AND $12,000 PACE TUESDAY TWIN DOVER FEATURES

Soda Pump and Moonlight Cocktail meet in the $12,000 trot while promising Rolllikethunder seeks a third straight win in the $12,000 co-feature pace on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

In the top trot, Soda Pump is fresh from a come-om-behind 1:55.1 success in last week’s feature, his second victory in three starts for owner-driver Tim Tetrick and Triple D Stables. Soon to be bred Moonlight Cocktail with Tony Morgan driving has been right there in her last three starts, a third, a win and a second. A strong newcomer is Bamon Stable’s Theraputic with Allan Davis, wo has been racing distance trots recently at Yonkers.

Perseverance and driver Art Stafford J. is a popular local standout. He recently won four straight for owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Tribbett Racing. Honor And Serve racing for Howard Taylor, Tom Lazzaro and trainer Dylan Davis gets an inside post and driver Corey Callahan.

William Cantrell’s Deacons Valley drew the rail with Eddie Davis Jr. in the bike. William Mofftt’s sharp Gillie The Kid and Ross Wolfenden is another contender as are Bamond Racing’s Therapeutic, in the hands of Allan Davis and Mark Ford’s Dynamic Edge leaving from outside post 8 with Vic Kirby..

Three starters in the $12,000 Co-feature pace are looking to extend win streaks. Trainer Dan Warrington and Don Hawk’s Rollinlikethunder (Eddie Davis Jr.) has won two straight but drew the outside in the eight horse field. Alongside is BT’s Breeze (Kirby) won is a winner of two of three. Shawn Hanley’s Takeittotheface (Morgan) won over an off-track last week.

Not to be overlooked are Hoard Taylor’s Passport To Art (Callahan) from the rail, Crissy Bier’s Bro Hanover (Sean Bier) and owner-trainer-driver Art Stafford Jr.’s A Farmboys Success. Enviro Stable’s Art Miami (Tetrick) makes his first start of the year while George & Tina Dennis Racing’s All Night Party (Mike Cole) rounds out the lineup.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. An excellent selection of food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations. Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad