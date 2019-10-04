Thanks Dean

Volstead’s American owner Dean Miller is offering a very generous first season rebate of $1500 to Down Under Breeders.

Mr Miller said that being Volstead’s very first season standing Down Under in the flesh, he was very keen to see that his international champion served a solid book of mares with Fresh Semen .

Thanks to Dean’s generosity Down Under breeders will pay the following for Volstead for this year’s breeding season.

Australia New Zealand

Advertised Price (Pay by Mar 30) 5000 5000

First season Rebate -1500 -1500

Rebate price (exc GST) 3500 3500

New Price (GST incl) $3850 $4025

Victorian Square Trotters Association Members and New Zealand Standardbred Breeders Membership discounts still apply.

Rebate price 3500 3500

VSTA/NZB (10%) -350 -350

Discount price 3150 3150

GST 10% 15%

VSTA/NZB Price $ 3465 $ 3622.50

Multi mare discounts still apply based on 3 or more in-foal mares and would be the following:

Reobate price 3500 3500

MM Discount 20% -700 -700

Discount Price 2800 2800

GST 10% 15%

Multi Mare Price $3080 $3220

A Group 1 winner, Volstead, is a 1.51.5 US-bred son of leading sire of sires Cantab Hall , who is standing at Haras des Trotteurs, in Cardigan, Victoria.

Volstead and Johnny Takter