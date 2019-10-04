Thanks Dean

Volstead’s American owner Dean Miller is offering a very generous first season rebate of $1500 to Down Under Breeders.
Mr Miller said that being Volstead’s very first season standing Down Under in the flesh, he was very keen to see that his international champion served a solid book of mares with Fresh Semen.
Thanks to Dean’s generosity Down Under breeders will pay the following for Volstead for this year’s breeding season.
Australia New Zealand
Advertised Price (Pay by Mar 30) 5000 5000
First season Rebate -1500 -1500
Rebate price (exc GST) 3500 3500
New Price (GST incl) $3850 $4025
Victorian Square Trotters Association Members and New Zealand Standardbred Breeders Membership discounts still apply.
Rebate price 3500 3500
VSTA/NZB (10%) -350 -350
Discount price 3150 3150
GST 10% 15%
VSTA/NZB Price $3465 $3622.50
Multi mare discounts still apply based on 3 or more in-foal mares and would be the following:
Reobate price 3500 3500
MM Discount 20% -700 -700
Discount Price 2800 2800
GST 10% 15%
Multi Mare Price $3080 $3220
A Group 1 winner, Volstead, is a 1.51.5 US-bred son of leading sire of sires Cantab Hall, who is standing at Haras des Trotteurs, in Cardigan, Victoria.
Volstead and Johnny Takter
Volstead seen here winning The Sweden Cup