Day At The Track

Thanks Dean

06:53 PM 04 Oct 2019 NZDT
Volstead
Volstead

Volstead’s American owner Dean Miller is offering a very generous first season rebate of $1500 to Down Under Breeders.

Mr Miller said that being Volstead’s very first season standing Down Under in the flesh, he was very keen to see that his international champion served a solid book of mares with Fresh Semen.

Thanks to Dean’s generosity Down Under  breeders will pay the following for Volstead for this year’s breeding season.

 

 

 

                                                                                                                   Australia         New Zealand

Advertised Price (Pay by Mar 30)      5000                      5000 

First season Rebate                         -1500                     -1500    

Rebate  price (exc GST)                    3500                      3500

New Price (GST incl)                      $3850                    $4025

 

Victorian Square Trotters Association Members and New Zealand Standardbred Breeders Membership discounts still apply.

Rebate price                                      3500                     3500

VSTA/NZB (10%)                               -350                      -350      

Discount price                                    3150                     3150

GST                                                    10%                      15%

VSTA/NZB Price                              $3465                    $3622.50

 

Multi mare discounts still apply based on 3 or more in-foal mares and would be the following:

Reobate price                                   3500                     3500

MM Discount 20%                             -700                      -700      

Discount Price                                  2800                     2800

GST                                                  10%                      15%

Multi Mare Price                            $3080                     $3220

A Group 1 winner, Volstead, is a 1.51.5 US-bred son of leading sire of sires Cantab Hall, who is standing at Haras des Trotteurs, in Cardigan, Victoria.

Volstead and Johnny Takter

Volstead seen here winning The Sweden Cup

