That's 100 for Ryan – and he's on a roll!

Young Ballarat-based harness racing driver Ryan Duffy is riding the crest of a wave.

Duffy, 23, celebrated his 100th career win in style at Bendigo on Sunday with an all-the-way victory on Our Master George ( Bettors Delight -Lizzie Maguire ( Christian Cullen ), trained by Glenn Douglas.

And then four races later, Duffy again teamed up with Douglas to get the money on The High Roller ( Christian Cullen -The High Life).

“I guess the Bendigo track has been a happy hunting ground for me – I got my very first winner there in June 2017 on Benji Mara ( Lis Mara -Fawn Lake) for Amanda Turnbull.

“Ironically I beat a horse trained by Glenn Douglas, in Nickys Idol, by a neck.”

With the milestone out of the way on Sunday, Duffy then got in his car the next day to head to Cobram where he had a book of six drives.

“I thought I had a few nice chances, but it proved to be a terrific day because I come away with a winning treble,” he said.

Duffy came with a late run to land Flight Officer ( Art Official -Gammarads ( Jeremy’s Gambit ) and then completed a winning double for Glenn Douglas (yes that man again!) with Wotchawaitingfor ( Santana Blue Chip -Talk To Me ( What’s Next ).

Fittingly Duffy chalked up the winning last leg of his treble for his Shepparton-based father Steven, with bay filly Interest Me ( Mach Three -Pretty Interest ( Barnett Hanover ).

Interest Me

“Glenn has been great to me, but it was a bit special to land the money for dad,” he said.

Duffy, who works for Mick Stanley, of Ballarat, said he was always destined to “one day get involved in harness racing”.

“Dad has been at it for as long as I can remember and mum (Julie) is never far away to lend a hand around the stables,” he said.

“I did the pony trots when I was about 11 or 12 years old and enjoyed it as everyone does and once I got to high school I used to do a fair bit of work for Wayne Aylett.

“Wayne would get me to do some fast work with his team before I whizzed off to school and then I’d be there at weekends.

“After leaving school I decided to do a cabinet-making apprenticeship with Liberty Kitchen in Shepparton, so I have always got that to fall back on.”

Duffy said one of his favorite horses was a trotter Sky Petite who has the Gunbower, Echuca and Yarra Valley cups to her name.

“We also ran a great second at 100/1 in the recent Inter-Dominion Final to Tornado Valley, going down by a neck,” he said.

“Another memorable win was for mum and dad with Tryna Portray in the $25,000 Vicbred Super Series (2yo fillies) Silver Pace at Melton.”

Duffy doesn’t mind driving big distances to compete at meetings, recently popping up at Mildura in Victoria’s far north west.

“I would say I enjoy driving at Melton most, but Bendigo has been great to me and I seem to have success at Ballarat, Echuca and Shepparton. I guess I’d have to add Cobram to the list, too, now!”

Duffy also paid tribute to his boss Mick Stanley who provided him with many good drives.

“Other friends in Keith Cotchin and Zac Steenhuis haven’t been afraid to give me a bit of a go but I should also thank all the trainers who put me on. Without their support it just wouldn’t happen.”

Courtesy Barry Bennett and Cobram Harness Racing Club

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura