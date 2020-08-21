That's it for an old marvel after 307 starts!

Pushkin’s last win at St Marys earlier this year driven by Gareth Rattray, who also drove the old campaigner at his last start

He was a fond favorite and a part of the furniture for a long time at Ben Yole's Tasmanian harness racing stable-but the time is right for "Pushy" to retire.

After a massive 307 race starts, 10-year-old gelding Pushkin ( Mach Three -Going Royce (El Patron) recently went out on an honorable note at Launceston with a game third placing.

Ignored in the betting and sent out a 25/1 chance, the cult-figure campaigner provided his owners and stable supporters with a flicker of hope for a fairytale grand finale, as "Pushy" led the field up and showed kick around the home turn. But his aging legs couldn't go on, and the old fellow went down by four metres.

"He was just a perfect bread and butter horse who enjoyed his racing-the type that every stable hopes to get hold of," Yole said.

"There were no vices whatsoever. He was just lovely and provided plenty of drivers with enjoyment. And there was a good few of them who had a go with him over the years," he said.

More than 40, in fact! Pushkin started his racing career in New Zealand in 2013 and finished with 24 wins, 23 second placings and 34 thirds. His earnings came to $150,542.

After winning two races, "Pushy" made his way across the Tasman Sea and joined the Melbourne stable of Adam Kelly. He immediately created a huge impression, winning three races and a second placing in his first four starts, being handled by the late Gavin Lang.

The pacer followed up with eight placings in his next 14 starts and in March, 2015, joined the Tasmanian stable of Rohan Hadley. Pushkin registered wins at Hobart and Launceston for the Hadley team.

"We bought the horse off Rohan later that year. I was an owner along with a couple of our stable clients. I liked it that he had gate speed and he was strong with a great attitude," Yole said.

Pushkin won 17 races for Yole at six different tracks. Devonport was a favorite hunting ground where the old timer claimed five victories. Others were at Hobart (4), Launceston and St Mary's (3 each), Burnie (1) and across to the mainland at Cranbourne (1).

Victorious drivers included Yole's brother Mark, Natalie Emery, Connor Crook, Troy McDonald, Kim Grant, Darby McGuigan and Gareth Rattray.

"Over the years there were so many drivers- probably I would have used 20 or so different drivers alone on him - and many of these would have been juniors. He was sound as a bell and just put in every start," Yole said.

It mightn't have been the most prestigious of Yole's 134 winners (to date) this season - but undoubtedly he will fondly remember Pushkin's final victory at St Mary's in January.

And these sentiments were echoed by one of the stable's regular drivers in Samantha Gangell, who added that the horse wasn't blessed with heaps of ability, but made up for it with his determination.

"He just loved racing. If there was a meeting that didn't involve him, he would stand at his gate and sook as all the trucks and floats headed off without him," Samantha said.

"Over the years he also picked up the nickname of stable "truck driver" - we were all confident if any of us got lost on the way, he could take over because he'd been to all the various tracks that many times!"

Pushkin will now live out his days enjoying retirement as a paddock horse at the property of one of his owners.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura